Wanneka Blows Hot, Denies Competing With Veekee James in Sharing PDAs With Hubby:"She’s a Small Sis”
- Wanneka has opened up about her relationship with fashion designer Veeekee James in a viral post on social media
- The hair entrepreneur's chat had leaked where she was badmouthing the designer as she noted that she was not invited to her wedding
- In the recording, she said that she and Veekee James were never friends, but she is a small sister to her as she said she wasn't competing with her
Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as Miz Wanneka, has opened up about her relationship with fashion designer, Veekee James.
Legit.ng had reported that a WhatsApp chat of Wanneka had leaked where he was talking about the fashion designer. She spoke about Veekee James' husband promiscuous lifestyle and the fact that she was not invited to their wedding.
Addressing her relationship with the designer, she said that they were never friends. And that she was a small sister to her.
Wanneka says she is not competing
In the recording, the hair entrepreneur also explained that she was not competing with the designer in displaying her love moment with her husband.
She stated that she was in her second marriage, so people should stop comparing her to the fashion designer, who just go married.
The hair entrepreneur boasted that she has money and can't compete with people, who are not on her level.
The comparison came as a result of the PDAs both Wanneka and Veekee James have been displaying on social media.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the video made by the hair entrepreneur
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Wanneka. Here are some of the comments below:
@williams_xoo:
"She’s 29 and your little sister, but your husband is 24."
@official_jharlie:
"Who knows Vicky before? Wanneka made Vicky popular! Do most of us know her before? The answer is no! Wanneka wore her outfit,tagged her page and told people to follow her several times."
@purple_heart_2:
"Silence is truly golden.'
@themagicalprecious:
"I wish she didn't even address this cos sad people will still twist it to make themselves happy but y'all will be fine."
@christal_creations:
"But Veekee actually thinks she's in a competition with you."
@heydolapocooks:
"You can just tell that her words aren’t genuine."
@mudia4luv:
"She just said make una let people be . She just wants to be happy in the phase that she’s currently in. Focus on how to be happy and successful.. this country nor dey shake una shuuu ??"
@eo_fabrics:
"Miznwanneka, your 2nd and last marriage in Jesus name Amen."
@virgo_luxuryjewels:
"Wanneka my friend paid for hair but you refuse to deliver since 2years."
Wanneka unveils husband
Legit.ng had reported that the hair vendor, had announced her marriage on social media.
The socialite’s second husband, Mustapha, recently turned a new age, and Wanneka showered praises on him.
Wanneka shared a series of photos of her new man but hid his face, which got netizens talking.
