Fashion designer, Veekee James, got many people talking after she shared a video of herself and her husband, Femi, dancing

It looked like a party scene and they were dressed in sassy outfits as they displayed affection for each other

Another song was played and the couple's mood got to another level as they moved to the rhythm of the music

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, showed her love for music and dance as she shared a fun moment with her husband, Femi Atere.

Veekee James and Femi Atere look stunning in their outfits. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The couple rocked lovely outfits and Veekee wore a luxurious hair that swung sideways as she danced with her partner.

She smiled as she moved her body and had Femi drooling over her. Her excitement could not be contained as she shook her backside before her husband.

The celebrity stylist kissed her husband and smiled before she ended the video. Some of her fans loved the video and hailed her.

However, a few netizens criticised her for dancing to secular music despite proclaiming Jesus and calling herself a daughter of Zion every time.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Veekee's video

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee's video below:

@d_hupsistosepiskiazo:

"After all the stupid songs, you will go and preach on the pulpit, one leg Christianity. We are in this world and not of this world have you not read, I don't even understand that you can react to this kind of music as a sign that you are still alive in the flesh."

@royal_quteness:

"I saw what you did at the end and I'm happy you did that."

@cutee_sonita:

"Baddie with a touch of Chioma Jesus ."

@miel_du_ciel_:

"I'm sorry but Veeke you should be an example, you are no different from those in the world. You are a Christian and there are things that you should not do on the networks. I am sorry but that does not reflect not the kingdom of God. Everything is permitted but not everything is useful to meditate on."

@sedyssofficial:

"Mood changed immediately the music changed."

@zuma_idris:

"She hear Malians, her mood changed. Naira don really buy market lol."

@shotsbystef_:

"The cute likkle bump."

@callheruche:

"Sisterhood is proud of you. No Kobo Marley songs around here."

