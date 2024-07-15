Wanneka has opened up about her ex-husband's influence in her life while she was on an Instagram live session

According to her, the man was good when he was good, and he was an instrument God used to make her

She shunned her critics who have been saying that she has been posting her second husband the way he posted the first

Hair entrepreneur Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as Miz Wanneka, has slammed her critics who said she has started posting her new husband just the way she posted the old one.

Legit.ng had reported that the hair vendor had stated that her marriage to Willy Nkumah didn't last and warned her fans not to push her into depression.

Wanneka speaks about her ex-husband. Photo credit @wanneka _the_hairboss

During an Instagram live session, she was asked why she has been posting about her new man just the way she posted about her first marriage. Wanneka explained that her former husband was a good man.

She added that he was a good when he was good. Speaking further, the businesswoman also said that he was an instrument God used for her.

Wanneka slams critics of her marriage

Shading her critics, she asked how many of them would post that they were not enjoying their marriages. According to her, most people post her happy moments.

The mother of four, who spoke about Veekee James added that they should learn to appreciate good things.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Wanneka's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@prudyice_:

"Everyone post the Happy times ! word."

@winnietee__event__supplies:

"I love her . She can b very sincere in tins like dis."

@duch_sucre:

"I love you Nwanne. People are just jealous you are really having what they wish for. E no easy, after 3 kids to find live again."

@joynnk0512:

"Me I love her die."

@mirabellenaturales:

"She said what she said ,period .Everyone post happy times only."

@jenniewhitevision:

"She’s speaking facts."

@itoroalways:

"First time listening to this babe. I love her honesty. She’s saying a whole lot of what others will never say. I appreciate that."

@titilayoorr:

"I love this energy and mind set. Positive vibes only."

@juicehubng:

"She said what she said."

@tinafash:

"Nobody can even stress Wanneka instead na she go stress una."

Wanneka shares pictures of husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Wanneka, had announced her marriage on social media.

The socialite’s second husband, Mustapha, recently turned a new age, and Wanneka showered praises on him.

Wanneka shared a series of photos of her new man but hid his face, which got netizens talking.

