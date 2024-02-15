Nigerian hair entrepreneur Wanneka recently went viral online after a WhatsApp conversation she had with a friend about Veekee James and her hubby, Femi, went viral

Veekee James' hubby, Femi, used to be Wanneka's business manager before he started dating the famous fashion designer

Femi's relationship with Veekee has been alleged to be the cause of the rift between the fashion designer and her former bestie, Wanneka

Days after the glorious wedding celebration between Veekee James and Femi Atere that lasted for two weeks, a major scandal about their marriage seems set to break out.

A WhatsApp conversation between Veekee James' former best friend and another colleague has leaked online, and the secrets revealed during the conversation have sparked a major uproar online.

A leaked WhatsApp chat about fashion designer Veekee James and her new husband, Femi, has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @veekee_james/@mizwanneka

Source: Instagram

The chat was leaked online mistakenly by Wanneka when she was showing a particular perfume given to her by one of her vendors.

In the chat, Wanneka spoke about Femi's promiscuous lifestyle and their over-the-board wedding party that lasted for more than two weeks.

Who is Wanneka to Femi and Veekee James

Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, was Wanneka's business manager. He was her account manager and business consultant before he started dating Veekee James.

Wanneka also used to be Veekee James' closest friend. According to the leaked chat, Femi and Veekee's relationship was why things broke down between the three friends.

In the viral leaked chat, Wanneka revealed that she wasn't invited to the wedding and held no grudges against them.

Check the post below for the leaked WhatsApp conversation:

Comments trail Wanneka's leaked chat about Veekee James

See some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng that trailed Wanneka's leaked WhatsApp conversation:

@princess_is_royalty1:

"But Nwanneka didn’t say anything wrong nah. There is no jealousy in her chat. For some people who have forgotten how WhatsApp is , nwanneka is the green and the friend is the white. It’s the person she was chatting with that trying so hard to bring out talk from her mouth."

@stephyjannie:

"Let me see those who will pretend that they don’t have that one person they gossip with."

@hormorpretty:

"Una Dey try sha because how you take read the chat from that video.. Nawa o."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Who else disagrees it was a mistake?"

@tha_emrald:

"That aunty sending the messages, put your hand on your chest and say I am a witch."

@tastesensationbyvee:

"Normal friendship gossip."

@msvanila7:

"So they shouldn’t have fallen in love because he once worked for her friend? Make it make sense plz."

@jaeda_01:

"Are u guys that jobless ..everyone talk dis wedding even for their WhatsApp."

official_val09:

"Wanneka has a friend of mine character dey don't want to see u happy or be close to dem in achievement wat ur her problem u are married to a boy in his 20s so let veekeejames be aunty wen ur first marriage end how many year e take u to share abeg avoid Jesus baby."

@ngonoelizabethcarina:

"Normal gossips. Na only blind person no dey see say na Mrs James dey in love not him!! That guy looks forced abeg."

@thesocialmedia_mum:

"Wanneka this person telling you all these things is not your friend o run. When you talk she go carry go tell veekee. Na them."

10 reasons why Veekee James chose Femi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video Veekee James posted online where she revealed ten reasons why she chose to spend the rest of her life with Femi.

She spoke about some of the innate traits of her husband and why he is so special to her.

This video came days after Veekee James's wedding, which was the talk of the town for days across several social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng