Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and music boss Don Jazzy’s recent interaction recently made the rounds online

The heartwarming moment the Mavin Records boss surprised Ayra Starr backstage was captured on camera

The sweet display between them raised a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, and his record label signee, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, recently made headlines after a video of their display went viral.

A video surfaced on social media showing the sweet moment the Mavin Records boss surprised Ayra Starr backstage during a show.

Fans react to cute video of Ayra Starr with Don Jazzy. Photos: @ayrastarr, @donjazzy / IG

Source: Instagram

In the clip, which was posted on X by @OlamideOfficial and spotted by Legit.ng, Don Jazzy is spotted walking in with DJ BigN and others when Ayra Starr lets out an excited scream, asking if it is really him.

In no time, the 22-year-old singer ran to Don Jazzy and started jumping excitedly in front of him before giving him a tight hug. The sweet moment left onlookers who were also backstage gushing over their display. The Mavin Records boss wished the Sabi Girl a happy birthday.

See the video below:

Fans gush over Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr

The sweet video of Don Jazzy surprising Ayra Starr backstage on her birthday drew interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Big Plug laughed at their exchange:

Danny said Ayra Starr jumped like a young child:

Olamide called Ayra Starr a baby:

Santorini taunted Don Jazzy over the way he laughed:

Thompson complained about how Ayra Starr greeted Jazzy:

Bella had this to say:

April called Jazzy a good father figure:

Dee prayed for Don Jazzy:

Kelani had this to say:

Don Jazzy fires back at X user

Jazzy made headlines for interacting with his fans on Elon Musk's X. Recall that a while ago, Don Jazzy was in an online battle with his junior colleague, Wizkid, who had called him an influencer.

This stemmed from something one of his label signees, Ladipoe, had tweeted. On Wednesday, June 26, an X user, identified as Ugbede, slammed the producer on the platform.

She accused him of being everywhere and always following Instagram baddies.

Source: Legit.ng