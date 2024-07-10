Nigerian singer and record producer Young Jonn trended online after he casually reacted to rumours of dating Davido's cousin known as Nikos

Legit,ng reported that the admirable duo have been spotted in different lush locations, filling netizens with speculations

In the recent update, the "Sharpally" hitmaker was seen in a lovey-dovey setting with Nikos, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer and record producer John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, caught the attention of many with recent pictures of him and Davido's pretty cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos.

In the now-viral photographs, the "Big Big Things" singer can be seen holding Nikos passionately while sitting on a slab.

Fans and online users assumed the couple might have started a romantic relationship.

Legit.ng reported that the singer and Nikos sparked relationship rumours several months ago after Young Jonn posted a video of them dancing together.

The duo have several sparked dating rumours online. From the singer, she occasionally appeared on Nike's vlogs to pictures and videos of them spending time together flying across the net.

Each time, they hide under the guise that "they ran into each other". However, this time was different. Young Jonn took to his official Instagram page, sharing images from his performance and others.

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted the 9th picture on the slide, which was that of Young Jonn and Nike Adeleke. The image showed Nike hugging the singer with her face away from the camera.

To the surprise of many, Davido, who still has the weight of his daughter Imade's custody on his shoulders, was the first to react to the post.

Pictures of Young Jonn and Davido's cousin get many talking

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a vrial post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other footages, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

