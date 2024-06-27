Don Jazzy Fires Back at X User Who Accused Him of Stalking IG Baddies: "Can't Shame d Shameless"
- Multi-award-winning music producer and label boss Michael Collins Ajereh was online on X responding to some fans
- However, trolls stepped on him and accused him of something they have noticed that he does often on Instagram
- The singer responded to them, which spurred more reactions from his fans and other internet users
Nigerian record label boss Michael Collins Ajereh has made headlines for interacting with his fan son Elon Musk's X.
Don Jazzy does not enjoy arguing with naysayers on the internet, but sometimes, he throws subtle shades at them when he decides to respond.
Recall that a while ago, Don Jazzy was in an online battle with his junior colleague Wizkid, who had called him an influencer. This stemmed from something one of his label signees, Ladipoe, had tweeted.
On Wednesday, June 26, an X user, identified as Ugbede, slammed that producer on the platform. She accused him of being everywhere and always following Instagram's baddies.
Ugbede wrote:
"Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is “followed by Don Jazzy”. That man is everywhere."
Without tagging Don Jazzy, he responded to her and admitted to being an 'ashewo'.
"I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry."
See tweet here:
Another user asked the Mavin-level boss why he was still married, and he truthfully responded. According to him, he was busy working on himself.
Don Jazzy wrote:
"I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me."
See tweet here:
Fans react to chat between Jazzy & X users
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@Irunnia_:
"I for don say your life don spoil but you need help!"
@_oluwaseun9:
"You no lie."
@Mide__M:
"How he take see this tweet without being tagged."
@stritmotivation:
"Dey play, Asap rocky run marry ur wife, now you have to start from the scratch again."
@McCartney000:
"Lmaooo Energy!!!!! You cant shame the shameless."
@LiViNG_G00DLiFe:
"If you are ready to settle down sir, I have one of my Aunties for you she is 38, fair, beautiful, good cook, she has a good paying Job, with no husband and no children, she stays in Lagos. I can link you up sir."
Fans Dig Out ‘Evidence’ to Support Singer’s Claim
Fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid did some investigative work to back up his controversial claim about music label executive Don Jazzy.
Recall that the Made in Lagos singer caused a stir on social media after he criticised numerous music figures, including Davido, Don Jazzy, and Ladipoe.
It appeared the Mavin boss was guilty as charged, which ignited a fresh round of heated online debate.
