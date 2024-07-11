Yul Edochi, in a new video, has clarified a viral picture of him with Ason Rich, a movie producer who was gunned down by the police

The Nollywood actor also expressed displeasure at those trying to portray him as a close friend to Ason Rich

Vowing to take action, Yu Edochie recalled how he and the late movie producer met stirring reactions online

Popular actor and politician Yul Edochie has finally responded to allegations linking him to Ason Rich, a movie producer who was gunned down by police during a duel in Lagos for kidnapping.

Following Ason Rich's death, who was named a suspect, a picture of the movie producer and Yul trended online as the duo were portrayed as bosom friends.

Yul Edochie speaks about viral photo of him with Ason Rich.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie speaks up

In a new video he shared on Wednesday, July 10, Yul slammed detractors trying to manipulate the innocent picture he took with the late Eson Rich.

The actor debunked their friendship, clarifying they had only met at a movie location where the picture was taken.

Yul expressed disappointment at those trying to tarnish his image, as he vowed to take legal action.



Recall that Kanayo O Kanayo had also shared details about Eson Rich and what he does in the movie industry.

What people are saying about Yul Edochiie's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

satindoll_trish:

"Oga you don dey sound like church speaker wey get fault oo. This isn’t how I remember him sounding. Abi I no just like am again?

comediangwagon:

"There is no difference between his voice and that of angry Lamborghini."

chicagoloc:

"This heartless man again."

truebanku:

"Jealous phooooooool. Bad belle. Any time Alpha QUEEN MAY is been celebrated, this ekwensu will want to trend too. Ladies and gentlemen, QUEEN MAY is on NETFLIX."

nzubechiii:

"I hope this isn’t karma, God of May is working."

butterfly_1:

"Who broke into Queen May's shop, I am asking for somebody."

jectimi_comedy:

"Yul u no even wait make dem burry your guy before u deny am yo bears alone dey give kidnapper vibes your voice dey give better Arm robbers vibes then you head na evidence of better thief yul don rush drop disclaimer video abeg make una allow my pastor oh he no be kidnapper oh."

