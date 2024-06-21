Fast-rising singer Ayra Starr has gathered an immeasurable amount of fame within a short while in the industry, both locally and internationally. Today, Legit.ng brings you intricate details about her meteoric rise from her first single to signing a major record deal. Put your knowledge to test about the Sabi Girl's life, career, global influence, and even some fun trivia in our exclusive quiz

Man expresses concern over Ayra Starr's outfits

A Nigerian man and social media blogger, Emmanuel Philip, popularly known as Naijashimadun, has publicly made a case for Afrobeats fast-rising singer Ayra Starr's exotic fashion sense.

In a viral video, Naijashimadun reacted to the singer's recent outfit, which made waves online, claiming that she wasn't wearing any undies.

The Mavin prodigy debunked the rumours with a zoomed-in image of her in the same outfit, which showed that she wore a G-String pant that matched her skin tone.

Meanwhile, Naijashimadun in his video, argued that he warned and advised the singer to stop putting on raunchy clothes. He shared the picture of the new undies he got for her and offered to take her shopping for more.

Source: Legit.ng