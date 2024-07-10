Funke Akindele made it to the trends box while her colleague Toyin Abraham heated up the internet

Recall that the Ijakumo actress was accused of bully after she arrested the mother of a young man who bashed online

Amid the back and forths following Toyin, a couple of Nigerians revisited the moment her rival Funke Akindele was dragged online and how she handled it

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is currently trending on Elon Musk's X amid her colleague Toyin Abraham's online controversy with trolls.

Legit.ng reported that an X user accused Toyin Abraham of arresting his mother from her shop.

Funke Akindele trended amid chaos stirred by Toyin Abraham. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyin_abraham

The Ijakumo star clarified that she took this action due to the trolling she has faced since declaring her support for Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

In light of this, netizens reflected on the time when Toyin's colleague, Funke Akindele, was similarly dragged and bullied during her campaign as the Lagos Deputy Governor candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which she lost.

Many praised the Battle on Buka Street star for maturely handling her trolls and admired how she managed to bounce back with her record-breaking movies.

A post from Ayomide on X read:

"Funke Akindele was dragged, bullied, and called different names when she contested as Lagos Deputy Governor candidate. She didn't arrest anybody. She lost the election, went back to making movies, and released the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time. That's my Goat."

Another from Oyindamola read:

"What she doesn't understand is that this move would do a lot of harm than good. And no wonder Funke Akindele refuses to associate herself with her even after writing her hypocritical useless epistle that nobody cares about. Nobody wants to associate with a messy person."

Funke Akindele spurs reactions:

naija_rich_kids:

"Funke will be like ‘now why am I in it’."

@torty_mercy:

"Funke Akindele will always be better! Movie star vs Mugu star! Una go cry today tire!"

rachii_e:

"This is bad o, this is bullying. Make una free this woman, this is totally uncalled for, she is human like all of us. This is terrible."

@LawSzn:

"I love the woman. That's why she is the only Nollywood actor I can go extra miles for."

@temi_rossie_:

"Like why will she even arrest him because of online banter? If Davido decides to do the same Ehn."

@Onlineguru_:

"Funke Akindele is too busy with projects how will she have time to be online to see who insults her."

@TheQueenDiva01:

"What’s funny is she doesn’t know she is canceling herself."

@AkoredeSparrow:

"So dragging and bullying is a normal thing now? Wow."

@aideinfluence:

"Na why God no share grace give her, all her mate in the industry don go far but her own na to dey find egun je from Politicians."

