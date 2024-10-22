Music producer Don Jazzy has ventured into the world of sport as he recently launched his Supremos Football club

The reports revealed Don Jazzy's football club have also joined Africa's premier private football league, Lagos Liga

The news about Don Jazzy's owning a football club has excited many of his supporters as many compared him to Roman Abramovich, former owner of Chelsea FC

Ace producer and Mavin label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has moved from the music industry into the world of football as he launched his newest venture, Supremos Football Club.

Don Jazzy, who made headlines after a foreign investor acquired Mavins, has also confirmed the rumours about his new club as he reacted to the reports of Supremos joining Lagos Liga, a premier private football league in Africa.

“Lagos Liga is the perfect opportunity for me to merge my passion for football with my commitment to developing talent,” Don Jazzy said via BusinessDay.

Don Jazzy's football club will be playing against other teams to compete for the N50 million prize, the largest per-game prize in Nigerian football.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy also acquired a football academy in Nigeria.

Fans hail Don Jazzy

Legit.ng compared some of the reactions as several netizens compared the Mavin boss to Chelsea's former owner, Roman Abramovich. Read the comments below:

dammiedammie35:

"Omoh e go sweet sha cos Don jazzy na like Naija Abramovich… baba go too sign players."

starpickng:

"Government club will not allow him to flourish, he should ask Akin Alabi."

ngrpopey:

"Why using latin name, why not Supremogbengas FC."

Talk2meeh:

"Time to give birth and have kids."

@Yemi_Mighty10:

"Lowkey ma rich men find money pass for this life."

Alexandaaahh:

"Imagine supremos fc vs burnaboy fc."

TaiwoMuyiwa3:

"How can I meet him because I’m for sale."

BorokiniNG:

"I sabi pick ball oo."

Why Deeone queried Don Jazzy

In other news, Deeone slammed Don Jazzy over his reaction to Oluwadolarz’s claim.

This was after Oluwadolarz shared a post online about how he was told to sleep with a man before his music could be promoted and made to top the charts.

Don Jazzy reacted by daring the skitmaker to name names. His response became a topic online.

