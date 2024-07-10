Nigerian reality TV star and influencer Natacha Akide has shared her position on the ongoing drama about Toyin Abraham

The Porthacourt-born public figure stated firmly that she does not wish to be misquoted, neither does she support Toyin Abraham

She noted that Nigerians need to do better and stop faulting celebrities for the shortcomings of their candidates

Natacha Akide, a Nigerian reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija contestant, has made it to the front lines of blogs after commenting on the ongoing drama surrounding Toyin Abraham.

It will be recalled that Toyin Abraham was accused of arresting her bully's mother, which angered many social media users.

Tacha breaks her silence on Toyin Abraham's ordeal. Credit: @toyinabraham, @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Recall said that the actress, in a live video, defended the alleged actions, firmly stating that no bully will go scot-free even if it meant losing her life, after which she got blasted by VDM.

In a fresh development, Tacha shared her position and noted that as much as she does not support any party in the brewing drama, she would like to implore Nigerians to do better and respect other people's choices.

What Tacha said about Nigerians

She lambasted most for doing the bare minimum to ensure their preferred candidate gets into power.

Tacha also pointed out that Toyin Abraham's single vote would not have made a difference, as the country would still have the same president.

Watch Tacha's video here:

Reactions to Tacha's clip

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@thevictorsunday:

"It’s obvious you tacha missed the part that the boys mom and sisters was arrested."

@melanin_ruth_:

"Tacha always looking for a way to insert herself in any trending topic aunty rest Ijn!!!"

@tbellz07:

"For the first time ever,I agree with Tasha. Very succinctly put."

@magnafaith:

"Does it warrant an arrest? Pls get off social media if you don’t want to be scrutinized. Why lock someone up because they insulted you. Abuse of power period."

@adebisi4743:

"Leave Toyin Abraham alone,stop bullying her."

@eniola___sarah:

"Tinubu kon get peace of mind pass all his supporters."

@bodegreatness:"

"She has a higher influence na why dem Dey blame her."

Toyin Abraham sparks reactions, meets Tinubu

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shared pictures of herself with APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

Toyin revealed it was the first time she had met Tinubu, adding that it renewed her hope of why he was her preferred candidate.

The actress' statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions as many netizens repeatedly dragged her.

Source: Legit.ng