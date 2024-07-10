Amid the ongoing social media unrest which has trailed the arrest of some X (Twitter) influencers, Verydarkman has come out to beg Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham reportedly instigated the arrest of the X users as she fights back after months of constant cyberbullying

Verydarkman has reacted to the issues and has made a U-turn from his earlier stance about Toyin Abraham to a less aggressive approach

Social media activist and commentator Martins Vincent Otse has shared more of his thoughts on the trending conversation surrounding Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nollywood actress had been trending on social media after news about her getting two X influencers arrested went viral.

VDM has released a video begging Toyin Abraham to forgive Twitter trolls and ask the police to let them go. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

One of the influencers arrested was identified as Big Ayo. According to the report, Ayo's mum and sister were arrested first before the police also picked him up.

In an earlier video, Verydarkman reacted to the case by slamming Toyin Abraham for trying to oppress the influencers. However, a recent clip of him changing his tone as he apologised to the actress and pleaded with her to release the influencers has gone viral.

"They're your fans" - VDM pleads with Toyin Abraham

In the new video, VDM apologised to Toyin Abraham and asked her to do everything she could to get Big Ayo out of jail.

He noted that he had nothing to say about the person who said he would "Kpai" Toyin's son. But for the other person who insulted her husband and claimed she collected money, she would forgive him and have him released.

Reactions as VDM begs Toyin Abraham

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video:

@NazstieE:

"I love the way VDM came back. The apology and the shenanigans at the end. We love you Toyin fr fr."

@Homiebishop:

"Toyin Abraham will go down as the most werey woman is the history naija celebrity."

@Illuminou2000:

"Verydarkman is so genuine and unbiased. Despite being that most Nigerians supported iyabo ojo for illegal arresting and detaining him for up to a month on the same defamation matter. He's's here still seeking for Big Ayo's Release. God bless you VDM.

@TheUptown_SA:

"The VDM's reaction to this video can be observed because he is capable of sensing the reason behind it. In contrast to the previous video, he is quick to draw conclusions."

@OkoGbogbo:

"Kpai can mean anything seff, nothing court go say."

@Lasoftxx:

"Thank God I no kuku join una do anything make una dey hail Funke like say she no get her own party Nigerians ehn!"

@Buchi_victor8:

"God punish you and Toyin."

@emyjaynoni:

"VeryDaftMan go talk better thing come add rubbish join am. Which one be Twitter people are sad people and not loved at home?"

Toyin Abraham speaks on featuring Emeka Ike in 'Malaika'

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyin Abraham shared why she decided to take a huge risk by bringing her senior colleague Emeka Ike back to Nollywood.

The mother of one shared why she did it while speaking with Morayo Afolabi-Brown on the TVC morning show, "Your View."

Toyin noted that she believes Emeka Ike deserves a second chance and was the best person to interpret the role given to him on Malaika.

Source: Legit.ng