US Election 2024: Donald Trump Visits McDonald's as Kamala Harris Goes to Churches, Videos Trend
- US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have spent the day rallying supporters as the world looks forward to the US presidential election 2024
- At a McDonald’s in suburban Philadelphia, an employee showed Trump – a well-known fan of fast food – how to dunk baskets of fries in oil, salt them and put them into boxes using a scoop
- Vice President Kamala Harris attended services and spoke at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church outside Atlanta
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections and global issues.
Washington, USA - Former United States (US) president, Donald Trump, stopped by McDonald's in Pennsylvania.
As reported by Reuters, Trump, a Republican Party stalwart, swapped his suit jacket for an apron to work as a fry attendant on Sunday, October 20.
A campaign official of Trump’s opponent in the coming US 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris, disclosed that the female politician worked at a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, during the summer of 1983 when she was still a student at Howard University in Washington. She worked the register and manned the fry and ice cream machines, according to the official.
In interviews and on the campaign trail, Trump regularly accuses Harris – without evidence – of making up the 'factoid'. His visit to McDonald's is seen as his latest attempt to sow doubt about the Democrat’s work history.
Watch Trump at McDonald's below:
On the same day, Vice President Harris visited churches in Georgia, urging congregants to cast early ballots as part of her campaign’s “souls to the polls” push to turn out Black voters.
The Guardian noted Harris' visit to the religious centres.
She said at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro:
“We have to remind people the power they have in spite of those that would try to diminish and make people feel powerless, in spite of those who would try and suggest that ‘Oh, if you vote, nothing will happen.”
Watch the video below of Harris in a church below:
Legit.ng reports that the 2024 US presidential election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5.
The upcoming election is shaping up to be a historic battle, with Trump and Harris on the ballot.
US election: Harris releases medical report
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harris released a letter from her doctor declaring her in "excellent health" and fit for high office.
Pundits consider the move as an effort to draw a contrast with her Republican counterpart, Trump, ahead of the November elections.
