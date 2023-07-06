Nollywood actress Funke Akindele got bashed on social media once more, but this time it was on Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched social app Thread

The talented film star made a post depicting her irresistible inclination for fashion, which netizens on the new app didn't find appealing

The actress was surprised to be accosted by different users as they all engaged in a heated drama in the unfamiliar environment

Nollywood star Funke Akindele joined the list of celebrities who downloaded the new social app Thread and has already started to experience the heat over there.

According to reports, many have jumped on the app, subsequently amassing over 10 million followers.

The actress posted two snapshots of herself flaunting her clothing and footwear.

Not stopping there, she professed her love for shoes, saying:

"I love shoes."

Unfortunately, some of her followers found her first message inappropriate and criticised her for being naive.

A netizen advised her not to write about her love of shoes on the new app, stating that it was a place for meaningful conversations.

"Yeye….. Na talk we dai talk here o Aunty Funke don't come and be posting I love shoe oo".

Another fan mocked her, by saying , "Ewo tun ni I LOVE shoes, Bayo. Aunty funky.. we'll follow you massively, don't worry".

However, Funke stood up for herself and noted that she could post whatever she wanted because it was her space.

Funke Akindele's Thread post sparks reactions

Netizens pointed out that some of Twitter's shenanigans will be seen on the Thread app, while they expressed displeasure at how the actress was dragged. See their comments below:

dolapo_mee:

"Just when I thought Thread will be a peaceful App!!.The Tailors there are not taking it easy."

amyitua:

"aah, this is too early oo."

Uba_dinma:

"From dragging now she will hit plenty followers."

Ladyque_1:

"Twitter users don relocate to Thread oo."

@Shez_jeedah:

"Twitter pple should be banned from that app."

@Gracie_oguns:

"Twitter people don go join Thread Wahala don start."

@zeke329:

"But seriously what’s ppu’s problem? someone cannot post what she likes in peace lol."

