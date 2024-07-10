Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has come under fire for allegedly arresting an online bully and his mother

Following the development, online critic VeryDarkMan took to social media to address the issue

VDM lambasted the movie star by calling her a disgrace and noting that getting trolled was part of the territory

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has continued to make headlines over claims that she arrested an online bully and his mother.

The movie star was trailed by social media accusations that to punish her Twitter (X) trolls, she arrested his mother.

VDM slams Toyin Abraham. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan blasts Toyin Abraham

The news of Toyin Abraham’s actions against her online trolls soon made the rounds, and online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, took up the matter.

In his usual fashion, VDM took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself tabling the matter and blasting the actress for her move. According to him, she was shameless if the netizen’s tweet was the reason she arrested him.

He said:

“If na the reason wey make you arrest the guy be this, to be honest you no get shame, you no get class, this is a disgrace. The truth is that what comes with being a celebrity is a lot. You think say because you be celebrity everybody go celebrate you? No be everybody go dey celebrate you nau.”

Speaking further, VDM accused Toyin Abraham of being an oppressor because she was abusing her power.

“Una don start to dey learn oppressors move from politicians, from all those big men, it’s an oppressive move, abuse of power and influence”, he said.

VDM then went ahead and told Abraham to release the guy she had arrested because her move was an embarrassment to her brand.

“Madam abeg stop disgracing yourself, this is an embarrassment to your brand, go and release that guy.”

In VDM’s caption he also wrote:

“@toyin_abraham as a celebrity you should know things like this will always happen,instead of dizgrazn yourself like this there are a lot of approach,have some claz,n tomorrow you want people to watch your film??? Madam release the boy if na you carry am,his mother is cryin at the station.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as VDM slams Toyin Abraham

Read some of their comments below:

Baba.skiwiwi:

“my own be say most you insult her too just pass your message.”

Remmychanter:

“VDM can effectively make his point without resorting to abusive language‍♂️.”

Fortune__25:

“You heard? Have you done your finding first? You guysssss ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Iamy_b:

“VDM I love this guy abeg this guy always speaks facts.”

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

Source: Legit.ng