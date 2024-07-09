Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has taken to social media to react to the recent killings of an Asabawood movie producer and PH-based actor

In a viral clip, Kanayo shared his thoughts about Ason Rich and why he shouldn't be identified as a Nollywood movie producer and actor

KOK described himself in his video as one of the protectors of Nollywood, which was why he came out to clear the air about Ason Rich's status in the movie industry

Famous Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has clarified some things about Ason Rich and who should be considered a movie industry practitioner and producer.

The veteran movie star shared his thoughts about the recent kidnapping heist foiled by men of the Nigerian police at Ladipo market, Lagos state.

Kanayo O Kanayo reacts to the recent killing of an Asabawood movie producer during a kidnapping heist at Ladipo market in Lagos state. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo/@princehenryodenigbo

Source: Instagram

He noted that the man identified by the Nigerian police as the leader of the kidnapping gang, Ason Rich, shouldn't be called a Nollywood movie producer.

KOK stated in a video why Ason Rich should not be identified as a Nollywood movie producer. He also spoke on who should be recognised as an actor and a movie producer.

Protectors of Nollywood

The veteran filmmaker shared details about Ason Rich and what he does in the industry. KOK shared his thoughts on the ground that he is one of the protectors of Nollywood.

He noted that Ason Rich has barely produced up to five movies and has never acted in one before, and on such grounds, he doesn't qualify to be referred to a film producer.

However, how KOK chose to identify himself and his role in the movie industry has struck a chord with netizens.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo introduced his young lover to some of his colleagues amid news of his divorce.

Watch Kanayo O Kanayo's reaction to Ason Rich's side hustle and his death:

Netizens react to KOK's comment about Ason Rich

See some of the reactions that trailed Kanayo O Kanayo's comments about the Ladipo shootout:

@capital_mega14:

"Dem they talk serious matter some people they joke with am non be every thing dem Dey take play na people investment."

@ndymathewfilms:

"The fearless Oracle himself."

@pet56596:

"Nice one sir. Alot of people can't read or write yet they talk carelessly on media. Why others who can read don't understand what they are reading at all, hence they interprete everything wrongly. Thank u for bringing this too light. well said."

@chizobagennie:

"Ontop destroying you people,this is not the way he should do things."

@archiekings:

"Deep but many won’t understand this .. even girls and boys who are just skit makers will tag themselves to be actor and actress without featuring in any movie .. but then I blame it all on social media."

@ebere.jombo.9:

"Many of them answering Actors and actresses have never made the necessary SACRIFICE. KUDOS to Mr sacrifice himself, nollywood legend."

@nursinfirstson:

"Nnayi sacrifice, that is how Nollywood paint nurses in every film they do. They have so rubbished my dearest profession in every bit of it."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

Source: Legit.ng