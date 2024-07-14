Davido’s Return From Honeymoon With Chioma Sparks Celebration As Excited Fans Flood the Streets
- A new video of Davido on the streets of Lagos as he returns from his honeymoon with Chioma is trending online
- Fans and supporters were seen rushing out to welcome the DMW label boss as they chanted his name
- The video has spurred reactions as many couldn't help but talk about the love Davido gets from the streets
Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido was recently spotted on the streets of Lagos alongside his team as he returned from his honeymoon with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.
A clip showed how the singer's fans and lovers erupted in excitement as they rushed out to welcome him.
Recall that Davido and Chioma flew out of the country after their lavish traditional wedding in Lagos.
Some fans were stunned when they spotted Davido in his car on the street, and they expressed uncontrollable excitement while chanting his name in a show of love for his craft.
Davido, who was overwhelmed by his fans' display, couldn’t help leaning out of his car to capture the joyous scene on his phone.
What people are saying about Davido's video with fans
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
foraging.gargoyle:
"Can never understand why people chase celebrities like this, if you get close you wan kiss am?"
cornerstone231:
"Abi dem wan collect something."
fyp_hq:
"O chim…. E go use am do music video “The street love me more."
1800_successful:
"Which celeb go dey outside wer fans nor go want shuuu."
real_giddy
"I don't think they wanted all of him.. they wanted the naira mutilated."
temmy_otf
"Make dem kill am Way tin people go talk say he happened him mind too sweet na him make am Dey happy up and down."
snowfalls73
"Nah this reason big wiz is bigger than him."
Man compares Chivido to Indian billionaire's son's wedding
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man triggered reactions after he compared Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's wedding, to Chivido.
The Nigerian man, who was in awe over the amount that must have gone into the wedding, wrote via his X handle:
"The budget for the Billionaire wedding in India was $600m. That's N900,000,000,000. How much is Davido's wedding?"
