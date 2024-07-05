The Lagos State Police Command eliminated nine suspected armed individuals in the Ajao, Okota, Isolo, and Ladipo areas

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos State Police Command has eliminated a group of nine suspected armed individuals within the state.

The Special Squad One Team of the Lagos State Command successfully engaged a group of men in the state's Ajao, Okota, Isolo, and Ladipo areas.

As reported by Channels Television, police sources spoke during her television programme on Friday, July 5, said they recovered five AK-47 rifles and two SUVs during the operation.

Further details on the incident are expected to be provided by local police authorities.

Nigerians react

Following this development, Nigerians have taken to their social media X handle to express their opinions and reservations about it.

@nwukoreva said:

"Killing a suspect? Hia is that not against the law? I thought a suspect is innocent until proven guilty?"

@TheBrandKing2 said:

"Funny country, you call them suspected but you don kill them already, what if they’re not guilty?"

@kazlaw01 said:

"I pray it’s the guys that burgled my car, e ni sorire."

