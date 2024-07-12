Barely 24 hours after the release of his sophomore music album 'HEIS', Rema's tracks have made the rounds on social media

The news about his album occupying the Apple Music charts has excited his fans as they vibe to the banging tune

Also, Legit.ng recalls Rema calling himself one of the big 4 in the music industry and is proving his statement through his new album

Ikubor Divine, a Nigerian music star, has been on the trend table ever since the release of his second body of work, HEIS.

Rema informed his fans that he would make a difference, which he has proven through his previous songs and now with his new album.

Rema's body of work trends as it takes over Apple Music. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat music sensation released an 11-track body of work on July 11, 2024, following his interesting listening party, which got social media buzzing. His album featured notable artists such as Shallipopi and Odumodublvck.

The Apple Music Nigeria chart showed all tracks from Rema's album were listed from spot 1 to 11. This is indeed an achievement for the music star, considering he was on hiatus for a while.

Although naysayers have compared him to one of his counterparts, Seyi Vibez, the singer does not seem to be fazed by it.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Rema's feat

Read some comments from Nigerians below:

@izzy____gram:

"Loseyi is coming."

@wizkid_blogger_:

"Rema omo werey."

@rmgboy1

"Don't play with Edo boys we mean business."

@bhadboywirez:

"That Yayo song is something else."

@chu6x:

"Na normal thing….. e get songs wey, nor they stand the test of time. I’m disappointed in REMA."

@big_leo_scottland_omobhude:

"Indian people I see una hand work."

Rema Advising Crayon During His Studio Album

Meanwhile, a video of Rema sharing some deep lessons he had learnt as a young celebrity with his colleague, Crayon, had gone viral.

In the viral clip, Rema spoke about being a celebrity at 19 and dealing with the pressure of public scrutiny of all his actions.

He also talked about some of his biggest mistakes and having to make them publicly, unlike every other 19-year-old who makes theirs privately.

