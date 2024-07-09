Days ago, there was a massive shootout between the Nigerian police, the Lagos command and a gang of kidnappers

During the Ladipo Market shootout, eight of the kidnappers were killed, and one was gruesomely injured

Reports about one of the kidnappers being a powerful Nollywood movie producer and an up-and-coming Port-Harcourt-based actor have gone viral

The Nigerian social media space has been on overdrive after reports about a Nollywood movie producer and actor fingered to be the ring leaders of a kidnapping group who were recently nullified by the Lagos SWAT team.

The Nigerian police have identified the powerful Nollywood movie producer Ason Rich as the leader of the nine-men kidnapping gang.

Nollywood movie producer Ason Rich killed during Mushin kidnapping heist. Photo credit: @princehenryodenigbo

Apart from Ason Rich, the fast-rising Nollywood actor Prince Henry Odenigbo was also identified as one of the men shot dead by the Nigerian police.

Ladipo kidnapping heist foiled by the LPF

According to blogger and actor Stanley Ontop, Ason Rich is one of the biggest movie producers in Asabawood.

In a video shared online, Ontop revealed some of the movies Ason Rich has produced and the actors he has worked with, including Yul Edochie, Obio Oluebube, Uche Nancy, and many others.

Stanley Ontop was also able to identify Prince Henry Odenigbo's social media handle. He noted that Odenigbo is a fast-rising Nollywood actor based in Port-Harcourt.

See Stanley Ontop's post confirming the kidnapper's works in Nollywood:

Another report confirming Ason Rich as a kidnapping kingpin:

Netizens react to the killing of movie producer

Here are some of the comments that trailed the reports about the foiled kidnap attempt:

@0h_jayy:

"Imagine,your own fellow igbo brothers o."

@cleanwassh:

"Remember May's supermarket was robbed after the break up with Yul and this has never happened before."

@qualityfabricsnigeria"

"Why posting him with Yul. Abeg spare him because of Queen May abeg."

@stanley_ontop:

"Anini for night. Producer for day time."

@alic.eragan:

"Yul was the one who sent arm men to Rob queen May supermarket."

@chris_d_oracle:

"The Vedio I have here no body resemble that guy there."

@eurokizito:

"Omo if you watch the videos how they killed these guys oh."

@iamchrisbassey:

"He even won Grassroot best producer award . All those buy buy award.. na wa oooo...."

