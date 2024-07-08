Isreal DMW Explains the Leaked Audio of Him Apologizing to Sophia After He Called Her a Gold Digger
- Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, is still in the news over the statement he made about the singer's baby mama Sophia Momodu
- Legit.ng previously that Isreal buzzed the internet with a post he made lashing out at the businesswoman amid her child custody with his boss
- Following an audio chat of the entertainment hype man apologizing to Sophia leaked and went viral, to which he recently reacted to
Isreal DMW, Davido's personal logistics manager, has reacted after the singer's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, leaked an audio recording of their discussion.
On Sunday, June 7, Isreal criticized Sophia, calling her a gold digger and alleging that she intentionally had a baby with Davido, who is much older than her, because of his wealth.
He chastised Sophia for leaking her conversation with Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, and claimed she had "no shame."
Following this, an audio recording of Isreal apologizing to Sophia went viral. In the recording, Sophia rebuked Isreal for publicly claiming that Davido sponsored their daughter Imade's lifestyle.
Reacting to the leaked audio, Isreal stated that the clip was recorded months ago and included several laughing emojis in his response.
"Ahhh. Conversation of months ago".
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sophia reacted to Isreal DMW's recent claims about the singer's duties in his daughter Imade's life.
The 9-year-old celebrated her Children's Day with a media chat where she disclosed the number of countries she has visited.
Isreal immediately remarked that the little girl's trips were made possible via his boss; Sophia didn't waste time in correcting the wrong notion the singer's aide made.
Israel DMW praises Davido over Imade
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido's personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, aka Israel DMW, spurred a frenzy online after he hailed his boss' fatherly duties.
The Afrobeats singer's first daughter Imade buzzed the internet with a list of all the countries she has been to.
Isreal aware of his oga's capabilities, revealed if the little girl lied or not about the viral statement she made.
