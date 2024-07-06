Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is doing everything humanly possible to win the child custody fight between her singer

A recent update from Sophia Momodu's 102-paragraph counter affidavit revealed a series of WhatsApp conversations she had with the singer's dad

The WhatsApp screenshots went viral online as a couple of concerned Nigerians dished out their hot takes

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is going to great lengths in her custody battle with the singer. Recently, she shared a WhatsApp conversation between herself and his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Sophia reacted to Adedeji's offer for Imade to spend Christmas 2023 with his family in the conversation.

Sophia Momodu leaked private chat with Davido's father.

Source: Instagram

She declined, stating that she had already made plans for her daughter. Sophia mentioned that she would need at least two months' notice to consider such requests, provided Davido meets his commitments, to allow Imade to spend future holidays with them.

Adedeji Adeleke responded, acknowledging her desire for more notice and emphasizing that shared custody is important for Imade's well-being.

He assured her that Davido would continue to fulfil his obligations, including paying for school and lesson costs, N1 million in monthly upkeep, medical fees, and N5 million toward accommodation.

Sophia replied, indicating that these provisions were insufficient to meet Imade's needs.

See the conversation below:

Sophia and Davido's dad's chat spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"Davido suppose go beg my Sophia Sophia."

_iamsheila__:

"Sophia writes so intelligently..and she’s very articulate when she speaks too..that girl is bright.. no wonder she’s doing a great job with imade."

adorable__fit:

"Mothers in the house can reason with Sophia, she knows the best for her daughter."

mamatees_empire:

"2mnths notice for a child to visit her fathers family??? And you want the father to keep paying upkeep? That child is always with you, yur holiday plans should be on hold for her to be with her fathers family!!! You cant keep collecting allowance and still dictate to the father on when to send notice."

mz_lilianna:

"Omo Davido get better papa. Daddy Adeleke radiates peace."

adebola29:

"Sophie is just shooting herself in the leg with on this chats."

__itz_fave:

"Sophia sounds rude tho."

maryvictors:

Sophia it’s joint custody no one’s taking Imade from you

cravingsnails:

David father isn’t only calm physically but also calm in character. His epistle in that text was very neutral, intelligent and concerning. It’s one thing for a person to read something is another for a person to comprehend. The only way out for Imade is having joint custody and coparenting in peace."

Sophia Momodu shares her fears

An old video of Sophia Momodu resurfaced online, revealing her deepest fear.

In the Instagram Live session from 2022, Sophia expressed that her greatest fear was having to raise Imade alone, a fear that had unfortunately become her reality.

Sophia emphasised that she had never wanted to be a single mother, but her worries had materialised.

Source: Legit.ng