A Nigerian lady from UNILAG, who received N10 million, publicly expressed her gratitude for the immediate support from fellow Nigerians

Their generosity has significantly transformed her life while also extended her thanks to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak for their assistance

In addition, she confirmed that her university provided her with fully funded accommodation and an off-campus apartment for relaxation after her studies

In a heartwarming turn of events, a young woman studying at UNILAG recently found herself the recipient of a life-changing N10 million.

Overflowing with gratitude, she publicly thanked her fellow Nigerians for their immediate support. The generosity of her compatriots has truly transformed her circumstances.

UNILAG student who got N10 million from donation speaks. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Notably, she also expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasak.

In addition to the financial windfall, the university stepped in by offering her fully funded accommodation, as shown by @ositapopcorn.

Furthermore, she secured an off-campus apartment—a peaceful retreat off campus for relaxation after her studies.

Watch the video below:

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, known for reaching out to the poor and helping them, has shared the heartbreaking story of a UNILAG student named Aminat Ajikobi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kafayat Adetola said:

“Am happy for you Aminat ajikobi more successful come ur way inshaa Allah.”

John56777:

“I cried she speaks good fluent English I’m so happy for her.”

Drjamesking:

“She is so calm. Well worded. Soft spoken. One could see the resilient, patient, and well built character in her.”

Saudizofficial:

“Sanwo olu is a shame,Kwara state governor came through, but na wedding you Sabi attend.”

Owoiya Idayat Olabisi:

“Dat wat Islam called “Sabr”(Patience) God will surely shows his mercy unexpectedly we just need to be patience. May God come through for all of us, happy for you dear sister.”

Hanih:

“I am happy for you Aminat, go and prosper. Thank you Osita for showing up for the people, God will expand your reach.”

Random Facts:

“So this is truly the teaching of Islam that we ignored, helping each others, from families, neighbours, friends and even strangers, if we truly become merciful to each other, the Lord Almighty will be.”

Source: Legit.ng