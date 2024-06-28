A Nigerian nurse who recently moved to the UK shared her heartfelt story in a video that has rapidly gained popularity on TikTok

In the video, she reveals the challenges she faced when her husband relocated ahead of her, describing it as one of the most difficult times

She also recounts the distressing incident when her husband lost all her important documents after his luggage was stolen

She also narrates the unfortunate event of her husband losing all her crucial documents when his luggage was stolen, and she explains the series of events that followed, as shown by @deolarshuga_.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

EbyandHubby said:

“What's funny is, I couldn't read this to the end. I got so sad after seeing how your little baby felt after you left. I'm happy you all fought hard to reunite with him. More blessings.”

User6534509740800 wrote:

“From her story, you will see the grace of God in her life... She’s the pillar of her family. Men value ur wives.”

Her Excellency:

“He that finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. Congratulations to y'all.”

Raffysans:

“Wow....so touching....if not for a bad country. why will we suffer ourselves like this.”

Okonkwop76:

“God specially made u for ur husband..u are a big blessing to him... o God give me my own rib n may I be a blessing to my future husband as well.”

