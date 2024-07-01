Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke spurred another discussion around his marriage, barely few days after his wedding to his wife Chioma

Recall that Afrobeats superstar and his longtime girlfriend gathered dignitaries from all walks of life at their wedding ceremony held on June 25

Meanwhile, a viral footage captured the intense moment the former DMW boss was angry and lashed out in the presence of his billionaire dad

Nigerians are yet to get over the sensation of Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, ’s marriage to his wife, Chioma.

Recall that the celebrated lovebirds tied the knot traditionally on June 25 at Harbour Point Lagos.

A contentious video from the star-studded event recently made the rounds online and sparked the interest of many.

In the viral clip, Davido was seated between his father and one of his aunties when he exploded angrily to tackle someone.

The person who the musician was lashing out at was not seen in the footage. However, the former DMW executive was heard asking why he was given a phone while he fumed.

Davido’s billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke, immediately spoke to him quietly, and the musician remained calm in a split nanoseconds.

“Davido no vex.”

Davido’s video spires reactions

@arenaofinfo:

"Marriage never end, they don dey quarrel. Believe celebrities social media fake love at Ur own risk."

@Ishow_leck:

"One thing I also like about Davido, he changes it immediately when he’s unpleased with stuff. He doesn’t move silently to play at you. Once he expresses himself, he moves on."

@yabaleftonline:

"Who vex my Davido?"

josephine1.1:

"First time seeing my fave angry na that short man provoked an."

mingle2meet__:

"This week is a week of good news and answered prayers."

emeka_:

"Normally, wedding day go be stressful for the newlyweds."

juanpresh:

Does it make sense? mek una no de stress OBO."

tha_decapitator:

"Daddy said it’s okay and my idolo calm…If nha one boy from Porthacourt, Nha dat time gangan he go go wear timberland."

sparklesogechi:

"So person no fit vex in peace again abeg make una free OBO joor."

berrybankz590:

"Why the person dey give am phone back? He say hold this phone u dey give am again does it really make sense? Una dey stress OBO."

