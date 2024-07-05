More details from Sophia Momodu's 102-paragraph counter-affidavit have emerged on social media

Davido's baby mama gave more than two reasons the court should not custody of their daughter Imade to the DMW label boss

Sophia Momodu listed Davido and Chioma's late son Ifeanyi's death as one of her reasons, spurring reactions online

People are reacting to the details from Afrobeats star Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu's counter-affidavit over custody of their daughter Imade Adeleke.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sopha, in a 102-paragraph counter-affidavit filed through her legal team, Anthony Idigbe SAN of Punuka Attorney and Dr Bimpe Ajegbomogun, prayed to the court not to grant Davido custody.

Sopha Momodu says Davido is not fit to be granted custody of their daughter. Credit: @sophiamomodu @davido @chefchi

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu gives reasons Davido shouldn't be granted custody

The singer's baby mama cited Davido's controversial lifestyle, which, according to her, "will expose our daughter to more negative trauma at her tender age".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Giving other reasons, Sophia stated that Davido, being an artiste, always travels and allows many unsavoury male adults around him and his house, who will not be a good influence on their daughter.

Sophia included that Davido is now married to another woman, Chioma, as she stressed that the upbringing of their daughter by another was not guaranteed.

In another paragraph, according to Sahara Reporters, Sophia gave Ifeanyi's death as another reason.

She said:

"The fact that the Applicant lost his son in his house in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances shows that our daughter cannot be placed in the custody of the Applicant."

"That I know as a fact that the Applicant is not fit to be granted custody of our daughter because he is not available and does not possess the ability to dutifully care for her," she added.

Read more below:

Recall that Davido had filed a motion to grant him access to Imade.

Sophia Momodu's relationship with Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu shared a press statement detailing her relationship with the singer.

The press statement started off with Sophia giving a background to her relationship with Davido. She claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022.

According to her, during the time they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.

In July 2022, she ended her relationship with Davido, and since that time, he threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him.

Source: Legit.ng