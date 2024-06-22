With only days to Davido and Chioma’s wedding, the singer’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, has reacted to his lawsuit

Recall that the music star recently took legal action against Sophia for the custody of their daughter, Imade

In a recent press release, Sophia spilled all the messy details of why Davido decided to stop taking responsibility for their daughter

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, has finally reacted to his court case against her.

Just recently, it was reported that the DMW boss sued his babymama over the custody of their daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke.

With only a few days to Davido’s wedding with Chioma, Sophia released a press statement in which she spilled very messy details while sharing her side of the events.

Nigerians react as Sophia Momodu says she stopped sleeping with Davido in 2022. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido stopped providing for Imade after I stopped sleeping with him - Sophia

The press statement started off with Sophia giving a background to her relationship with Davido. She claimed that they were together from 2014 to 2017 and then from 2020 to 2022. According to her, during the time they were an item, the singer provided financial support for her and Imade.

Sophia went on to say that in July 2022, she ended her relationship with Davido, and since that time, he threatened to make her life miserable if she did not sleep with him. She went on to claim that of his own accord, OBO failed to see their daughter, Imade, because she never denied him the opportunity.

According to Sophia, Davido also never reached out to Imade during special occasions like her birthday or Christmas, but he always made posts online to portray himself as a supportive father.

Davido has financially neglected Imade

In Sophia’s press statement, she also detailed how Davido had not fulfilled his financial responsibilities to Imade, including not paying her school fees despite the school reaching out to him on different occasions. It was revealed that at a point, the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had to step in and pay the fees.

Read the full press statement below:

Netizens react as Sophia spills tea on Davido ahead of his wedding

As expected, Sophia Momodu’s messy claims about the real reason Davido stopped taking care of his daughter, Imade, sparked a huge buzz on social media. Netizens argued over the details of the socialite’s press statement, with some claiming she shared it because the singer was getting married.

Read some of their comments below:

adetunjiakanbialatata:

“As a human rights activist who fights for the rights of single mothers, Sophia is 100% right! Most men always want to still have access to the bodies of their baby mamas before fulfilling their natural obligations. I have seen over 100 cases like that which I dragged those men to the family court and that nonsense stopped. You can never eat your cake and have it. When holding a bone and you are told to throw it away and you say some meat are still on it.”

Oluwaseunsakaba:

“Watch them bully her again.”

Realestsandy:

“I know she must come up with something now that he’s about getting married to Chioma. Sophia never disappoints. .”

Ayzne_:

“Honestly, in as much as so many people don’t like this lady because of Chioma … I feel for her.”

Girliekenny:

“I was waiting to hear her own side . Omo !!!!!”

abikemi_____:

“You all saying why is she saying this few days to his wedding forgetting who brought the court issues knowing fully that his wedding is in few days myshwwww ....Delulu.”

Iam_ajayigloria:

“It’s how y’all support David and his dirty behaviors ‍♀️.”

Percksss__:

“Thank God the truth is gradually coming to light, so because she refused to stop giving him , he neg…lected his child as well, men are very audacious people.”

dudu.joy:

“I am happy this case is going to court so we can know who is really lying. You all love Davido so much that you can never see that he may be the person who is at fault here. It’s a shame that this case may not go in the favor of who is right but who has the money to influence the judgement.”

officialemosesjr:

“I believe her . I don’t even need to hear from David, it is typical of a man to be like that….I know this cause I’m a man.”

_chiomysexy_:

“Davido isn’t who y’all think he’s fr.”

faytee23:

“I know men like David, he want to flaunt chioma on media and still be lashing Sophia low key. I’m glad she left him.”

itunuoluwa_stanley:

“Whatever you do in life, don’t get pregnant out of wedlock.”

Leeeymarrrrh:

“Only davido wants to eat his cake and have it .. oga life isn’t like that.”

hairbyoma__:

“I'm glad she saying what is really happening. I Said it o David can't stay one place. I love him but this is not nice.”

