Mr Ibu's First Daughter Sadly Shares She Had No Relation With Actor Until Dying Days, Clip Trends
- As the burial rites of the late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu come to an end, more details about him unfold
- The actor's first daughter, Amarachi, spoke at his burial and emotionally recounted that she had no prior relationship with her father
- According to Amarachi, the first and last time she met her father was at the hospital, on his dying bed
It was such a sad event for Nollywood and the family of the late legendary comic actor Mr Ibu, who died on the 2nd of March at the age of 62.
Legit.ng previously reported that the late actor's family had announced his funeral rites. The events were to commence on June 25 and end on June 30, 2024.
John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was laid to rest on Friday, June 28, in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West local government area (LGA) of Enugu state.
Sharon Ooja: Stella Dimoko Korkus makes u-turn, publicly apologise for numbering actress as 4th wife
In a recent development, the actor's first daughter, Amarachi, surfaced at the actor's burial and revealed some heartbreaking truths.
A viral video of her has been making the rounds. In it, she talked about her relationship with her father, Mr Ibu.
"Only moment had was in the hospital" - Amarachi
In the video, Amarachi Okafor sadly spoke about her only moment with the late actor. Unfortunately for her, she did not get to have a relationship with him until his dying moments.
She noted that the memories of him she would carry along were those at the hospital, which was the only one they had.
Almost close to tears, Amarachi shared that people who knew her father well spoke of him as a great actor and a caring man loved by many.
The late actor's daughter also revealed that she has always lived with her mother and is very sad that things got to happen as they did.
Watch the touching video here:
Peter Obi Joins Crowd to Hail Patience Ozokwo
Meanwhile, Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she was with 2024 presidential candidate Peter Obi.
In the clip, Peter Obi joined the crowd to chant Patience Ozokwo's alias 'Mama G'.
The adorable video of the two prominent figures at Mr Ibu's burial has warmed hearts, with many hailing Peter Obi.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng