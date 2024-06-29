As the burial rites of the late Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu come to an end, more details about him unfold

The actor's first daughter, Amarachi, spoke at his burial and emotionally recounted that she had no prior relationship with her father

According to Amarachi, the first and last time she met her father was at the hospital, on his dying bed

It was such a sad event for Nollywood and the family of the late legendary comic actor Mr Ibu, who died on the 2nd of March at the age of 62.

Legit.ng previously reported that the late actor's family had announced his funeral rites. The events were to commence on June 25 and end on June 30, 2024.

John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, was laid to rest on Friday, June 28, in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West local government area (LGA) of Enugu state.

In a recent development, the actor's first daughter, Amarachi, surfaced at the actor's burial and revealed some heartbreaking truths.

A viral video of her has been making the rounds. In it, she talked about her relationship with her father, Mr Ibu.

"Only moment had was in the hospital" - Amarachi

In the video, Amarachi Okafor sadly spoke about her only moment with the late actor. Unfortunately for her, she did not get to have a relationship with him until his dying moments.

She noted that the memories of him she would carry along were those at the hospital, which was the only one they had.

Almost close to tears, Amarachi shared that people who knew her father well spoke of him as a great actor and a caring man loved by many.

The late actor's daughter also revealed that she has always lived with her mother and is very sad that things got to happen as they did.

Watch the touching video here:

