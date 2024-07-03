Isreal DMW's ex-wife Sheila Courage's bestie Ginika reacted to the claims that she played a role in their marital problems

In the video shared on social media, Ginika shared the reason she had to come into the picture to help her friend

She further pointed out all she did was out of sheer affection and concern she had for Sheila, who was going through her Marital crisis alone

Ginika, best friend to Isreal DMW's ex-wife Sheila Courage, has spoken out in response to charges that she destroyed their marriage.

Remember that during Israel DMW's outburst over their failed marriage, he accused Ginika of playing a role in their split.

Isreal DMW's ex-wife and friend Ginka opened up about her marital crisis. Credit: @isrealdmw, @ginikaarh

In response, she stated in an Instagram visual post that she had nothing to do with their breakup. She added that when she learned of her friend's failed marriage, she was astonished and called to find out what occurred.

Ginika restated that she is innocent of all allegations and malicious words on the internet.

"I repeat to say, I had no hand in the separation between my friend Sheila and her ex-husband. Initially when I heard about the news , I was also surprised. That's why I called to know what was wrong because at the end of the day Sheila is my friend and dear to me.

"I advised initially for the issues to be resolved as I had no prior knowledge of what was actually going on but things started unfolding in the whole saga, even then I knew there was no going back to the marriage as she was drained mentally and I had to be a friend at first instinct." she wrote in part.

See their video below:

Isreal DMW's ex-wife and friend spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

winiee_oma:

"Una wan wake isreal now."

olekanmachimchim:

"You look like Isreal go back and work things out he is your husband."

phiby__:

"Finally!!! If some people still don’t get it then they have coconut head and just sad … guys I’m so proud of for composed you were, no slander just explanations and you guys looked pretty doing it."

lilyliachome;

'Sheila I love you so much... Being married to a mad man wasn't a good option.'

cali_natural_skincare:

"Everyone needs a friend like Ginikah."

tinachild:

"Ginika you're a good woman. Any woman here bashing you, womt also find help In their time of need. If women have this kind of support, they won't be stuck in rubbish marriages."

microtwist_by_eve:

"Sheila darling, how do you cope with all these trolls with the most insensitive comments? You took that bold and risky step by moving to Abuja. So glad you're gradually settling in and living your life. All thanks to your friend who stood by you through it all. You will rise against all odds. Keep your head up high girl. God bless and increase you both."

big_richieeeeeeee:

"Which work Una come the do now??"

bibi_gold11:

"Damage control …….both you and your friend are wrong, even when there is no going back there are better ways of doing it."

Isreal DMW's wife complains about his bedroom skills

Davido's logistics manager made another shocking confession about his crashed marriage with his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

During an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, he revealed that his ex-wife once complained about his bedroom tactics.

He, however, noted that he was surprised when Sheila, whom he married as an untouched woman, complained that he wasn't satisfying her in bed.

