Actress Biola Bayo is trending online over a video of her in an emotional state after a lady she interviewed took her life

The Yoruba actress in the video gave a reason why the lady identified as Nike took her life after the interview

Biola Bayo's video has sparked different reactions on social media, with netizens blaming the actress

Popular actress Biola Bayo couldn't hold back as she shed tears following the tragic death of a troubled lady who shared her heartbreaking story on her podcast.

The lady named Nike, during an interview with Biola, had confessed to having sexual relations with two dogs. She also recounted her experience with an actor who sexually harassed her, all of which affected her mental health.

Video of Biola Bayo crying trends.

Source: Instagram

See the interview below:

Biola Bayo reveals lady took her life

In another video that has gone viral, the actress announces Nike's death as she laments the pain of the loss and how it made her feel like a failure.

According to Biola, the backlash Nike received was the reason she took her life.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like a failure. Nike died. Nike committed suc. The lady that I just interviewed; the lady that said she was sleeping with dogs,” she said amid tears.

“People read her story, some people abused me; they said we fabricated the story. I gave her a listening ear but she didn’t tell me that she was going to die. She committed suci," Biola said.

Watch the videos below

Reactions trail Biola Bayo's video

See the comments below:

LeoOkosun:

"I think podcasts should be regulated in Nigeria ."

james:

"This so called podcast will ruin so many things in the nearest future."

florathe explorer:

"Someone who sleeps with dog was already a finished person. It was only a matter of time before this news was going to break. I jus didn't expect it this soon. so sad for her parents. RIP."

ChrisEjiofor7:

"But the girl should have been in a rehabilitation centre instead of a podcast She should have been given a new life by reuniting her back to Jesus Christ and her family

