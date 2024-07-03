Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW’s ex-wife Sheila Courage has shared her regrets about their marriage

In a video posted on Instagram, the young lady explained how greatly her marriage drama affected her

Sheila’s disclosure raised interesting comments from netizens, with some claiming she missed Isreal

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, is back in the news thanks to his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Recall that Isreal and Sheila had a very chaotic separation from Davido’s aide raining curses on her online while making a series of accusations.

Fans react as Isreal's ex-wife Sheila says she has no regrets. Photos: @sheila.courage, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Many months after their crashed marriage, Sheila finally shared her part of the story in a video with one of her friends, Ginika.

In the video, Sheila made it clear that she did not regret any decision she made since falling out with her husband.

According to Sheila, she was greatly affected by the scandal, especially after her friend and her innocent mother were dragged into it. Isreal’s ex-wife, however, noted that she believed it was God’s plan.

Not stopping there, Sheila reiterated that despite how much everything affected her, she had no regrets. In her words:

“A lot has happened, I do regret any decision I have taken because it was bound to happen. I strongly believe that God is in charge of all that happens in our lives, whether positive or negative, there’s a master planner behind the whole thing. But I’ve had my moments of sadness, I feel so bad sometimes about everything especially the way my friend was dragged into it, my mum also innocently was dragged into it, so that has hurt me. But generally I have zero regrets but I’ve had my moments of sadness over the outcome of everything from start to what you all know about.”

See the video snippet below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW’s ex-wife says she has no regrets

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians about Sheila’s disclosure following her crashed marriage with Isreal. Read what they had to say below:

Maxwelledacheo:

“She wants popularity and she has gained it, so deal with it. I stand with Israel 100%.”

adeagboyetundee:

“You want Isreal to start disturbing us when he wakes up? Ehen madam.”

shagba1:

“You have regrets madam, especially after David's recent wedding ceremony. You have very big regrets and it's written all over your face. Lolz.”

obi_1214:

“Madam move on, he's doing fine without you and will continue to do fine.”

0remeyi:

“You want invite to the Atlanta wedding abi you no want ?”

treasuredaniel_:

“Make e no be say she don dey miss juju oh.”

dubbie_honcho:

“The explanation is giving “I miss him”.”

Thekingofmotivational_:

“You no fit sleep since davido wedding abi? Na now you and Israel separate?”

v.a_bemziy:

“De basic truth is dat she doesn't care & regard Juju, she was attracted to his fame but ashamed of his role of work & wants to change him so she doesn't feel intimidated by her fellow female. Fine no dey keep wife for house but character does.”

talk_tonedu:

“Na davido this girl want but instead of her to come straight, she wan use juju as gate pass.”

udochukwu_h:

“I don't think this explanation is necessary.”

Dola.poh:

“You don’t regret but yet granting interviews,you are pained you missed the wedding.”

Sweetylyx_official:

“You want Israel to start disturbing us Ehn? We are still battling vdm and iyabo, you still want to add juju own.”

Sheila responds to claims of trying to ruin relationship with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isreal DMW's ex-wife, Sheila, finally broke her silence on the matter about trying to ruin her man's friendship with Davido, and she explained what transpired.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sheila said she never criticised Isreal’s relationship with Davido. According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife.

She explained that she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and making videos of them.

Source: Legit.ng