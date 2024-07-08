A young lady has shared a worrisome video narrating her scary midnight experience at her rented apartment

In the video, she revealed how an unknown person visited her house at 12pm and began to bang the door

Several social media users who came across her video did not hesitate to share suggestions that would ensure her safety

A scary incident has left a lady traumatised and seeking answers after an unknown individual tried to break into her house in the dead of night.

The frightening encounter, which occurred at 12am, was captured on video and has since gone viral, sparking widespread concern and outrage.

Lady frightened as someone tries to break into her house Photo credit: @uyais/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares moment someone banged her door

In the distressing clip shared by @uyais on TikTok, the lady appeared visibly shaken as loud knocks and bangs echoed in the background.

"I am so scared and confused right now. This is 12am and someone is trying to break into my house," she captioned the video.

In an update, the lady revealed that the attempted break-in lasted for over an hour, with the unknown suspect continuing to knock and bang on her door until 1:30am.

Despite her obvious distress, her neighbours claimed they didn't hear the noise, leaving her feeling more scared.

In her words:

"I don't really know what is going on in my life anymore. My neighbours said they did not hear that knock on my door. This person was knocking from 12 to 1.30am in the midnight. It was 4am that I managed to sleep."

Reactions trail lady's midnight experience

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@promxy52 said:

"One day someone was knocking on my door and my husband was not around, the way I shouted’ who be dat God won punish you’and all my neighbors started shouting."

@heygirl stated:

"Off all light in room, call people close to you that can reach your place fast. Then put chair under the door nob and another chair ifront of de nob."

@EXTRAVAGANTGrace stated:

"This girl you're not serious, they ve being tracking u with that line , instead of u to change ur sim card, u no here. May God save you oo."

@morenikeji Abike said:

"You dey crazy around 12 u no fit find turning Garry long one 12 for ajegunle be like afternoon nii."

@rejoicee said:

"Call neighbors keee? Me that don’t even have any of my neighbour's number out of 42 rooms in that building! Is well."

@Thatboy Nanawusu said:

"Instead of you switch of your lights and call police see what you are doing."

@bigblossom22 added:

"You people should stop carrying camera first in emergency do the necessary things first mention someone close to you know."

Lady shares midnight experience at rented house

Source: Legit.ng