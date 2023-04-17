Actress Biola Bayo recently welcomed her son, and his christening was held on Sunday, April 16

In a video sighted online, colleagues of the movie star turned up to celebrate with her after her struggles to finally become a mum

In another video, the new mum could not hold back her tears, and her husband was also moved to the verge of tears as someone prayed for them

Popular Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has named her son Tioluwanimi Sijuola Asher in a star-studded christening ceremony at her residence.

In one of the videos from the event sighted online, the actress was held by a man who appeared to be praying for her.

Celebs storm Biola Bayo's baby christening Photo credit: @biolabayo1/@emiraltyafrica

Source: Instagram

Just a few minutes in, the movie star broke into tears as people around consoled her. Her husband also struggled to hold his emotions as he stood beside her.

In another clip, colleagues like Ayo Olaiya, Kemi Afolabi, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, and a host of others showed up to celebrate with and congratulate Biola on the arrival of her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the videos below:

Ayo Olaiya captioned his post:

"Congratulations once again dear @biolabayo1 May the new baby live long to fulfill his destiny in life love and blessings always."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Biola Bayo

olaide8430:

"Surely it's tears of joy and it is marvelous and permanent by the special grace of God Almighty Amen. congratulations to you once again Sis."

fabulousbabyburty

"Awww the husband is trying to hold his emotions. congratulations to them."

olufunke_adewole:

"Yes, o everything will come perfectly . Sis, I congratulate you and your other half. As this baby steps into your home blessing, glory will not depart from both of you. Enjoy motherhood. Bless you and your family."

maryseun2:

"Congratulations dear,the good things God has started in your life shall be permanent in Jesus Mighty Name,Amen "

callme_eniwealth:

"She deserves more happiness."

amauniquevicky:

"This is beautiful, she is full.of smiles and happiness , so captivating."

kenny_bee1l:

"Congratulations, tears of joy is allowed ❤️"

lovelyjoylov:

"You wet never see the any thing, God wil surprise you with triplet soon."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates as son bags 10 A’s and 2 B’s in school exams

Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, is her major source of joy in life, and every time the boy does something great, the actress does not hesitate to show it off.

In a post on her page, the politician happily displayed her son's excellent school results for all to see. Andre got 10 A's and 2 B's in all his school subjects.

In her caption, Tonto called on everyone to join her in celebrating her heir, who is way smarter than she could ever be at his age.

Source: Legit.ng