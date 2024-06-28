Stella Dimoko Korkus has tendered a public apology to Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja after she made a bold claim about the actress' wedding

The controversial Blogger caused a buzz online after she claimed Sharon Ooja is the 4th wife to her husband, Ugo Nwoke

Stella Dimoko Korkus' claim, which went viral hours before the actress' wedding, saw people dragging the Blogger

Controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, aka SDK, in a recent update on her page, tendered an apology to Sharon Ooja after claiming that the newlywed actress married as a 4th wife to her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

The Blogger alleged that Sharon's husband, Ugo, had been married and divorced thrice, adding that his most recent marriage ended a year ago.

SDK shares apology post to Sharon Ooja. Credit: @stelladimokokkorkus @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Stella's claim, however, didn't go well with many who dragged for such a report at the happiest moment of the actress' life. Actress Bisola Aiyeola also responded to the Blogger's claim.

Amid the backlash, the Blogger apologised for numbering Sharon, who she stated had never been involved in any scandal.

The Blogger wrote:

"Dear Sharon Ooja, I deeply apologise for the story on your being the 4th wife....I should not have numbered you... I do agree that it was a bad headline and it was the wrong timing.. I deeply apologise for hurting you, it was not my intention and i take responsibility for my actions... I am doing this Apology because i am truly sorry. May the love you have found last a lifetime and may you find happiness and Joy in your marriage as every woman deserves...... You are not a person trailed by scandals and i am sorry that i made that happen. We will celebrate you tomorrow and everyday.. Truly sorry."

See her post below:

Sharon Ooja unveils husband on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the actress made headlines after unveiling her husband’s identity to her numerous fans on the internet.

The movie star, who got married traditionally on June 27, 2024, took to her official Instagram page to post a video of her man.

When Sharon confirmed the news of her marriage in March 2024, she kept her man’s face hidden, leaving many netizens wondering about his identity.

Source: Legit.ng