Former Miss Pepeye in popular sitcom, Papa Ajasco has cried out for help to commence treatment again

The actress granted an interview with The Nations newspaper, where she said that her breast cancer had relapsed again

According to her, she does not have money to treatment and just want to live even if she loses her second breast

Nollywood actress, Enitan Bakare, has stirred emotions after she cried out that she has suffered a relapse a few years after battling breast cancer.

The movie star has been battling the deadly disease for a while now, and she has lost one of her breast in the process after undergoing treatment.

Miss Tolotolo of Papa Ajasco fame cries out. Photo credit @citypeoplemagazine

Source: Instagram

Granting an interview with The Nation newspaper, she noted that she has suffered a relapse and more tumours has been identified on her body

She called on Nigerians to come to her aid. According to her, she was undergoing unbearable pains as she just had a blood transfusion.

Bakare says she wants to live

In the course of the interview, she noted that she had to boost the blood in her body, but she doesn't have money for the process.

She explained that she was also going for chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which were too expensive for her to shoulder. The actress pleaded that she doesn't mind losing all her breast, as she was just concerned about her life.

She said:

"I am appealing for help on all fronts. The pain is getting unbearable. I recently had rigour during blood transfusion and it almost cost me my life, so I decided to boost my blood till I’m good for another session. Right now, I’m due but I don’t have any money. I need money to remove the lumps that have grown again, so I can recommence my chemotherapy and radiotherapy. As a woman, I don’t want to cut off my second breast, but if that is the only way out, I just want to live."

Mercy Johnson speaks about her cancer scare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Johnson had opened up about her reality during an episode of her show Mercy's Menu with Joke Silva.

The mum of four in the video said that she had a cancer scare and had her thyroid removed.

The actress also added that she was placed on medication for the rest of her life when she went for the surgery.

Ify Onwuemene down with cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onwuemene, was reportedly down with cancer and was in need of financial help.

One of her colleagues, Gloria Young shared the sad news on Instagram.

Onwuemene, who has been in the film industry since the 90s was said to be battling endometrial cancer.

Source: Legit.ng