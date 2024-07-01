Nigerian media personality Oyemykke has sent a message to newly married actress, Sharon Ooja

Following the drama that trailed her wedding and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, Oyemykke noted that Sharon messed up

The media personality’s explanation triggered netizens to drop their hot takes online

Nigerian media personality Abisoye Olukoya Michael, aka Oyemykke, has waded into the drama surrounding actress Sharon Ooja’s marriage to her husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Shortly after the movie star’s star-studded wedding took over social media, messy details about her man emerged online, getting Nigerians talking.

Oyemykke says Sharon Ooja messed up

Only days after the scandal continued to trend, Oyemykke took to his Instagram page to address the Nollywood star. According to him, Sharon Ooja messed up.

The media personality scolded the actress for unveiling her man online despite knowing the kind of netizens she was going to deal with. He explained that people don’t like to see good things and are constantly looking for ways to bring them down.

In his words:

“Sharon Ooja first of all, God bless you, God bless your new home, your husband and may God give you that new joy, that happiness, that peace that you want. I’m a big fan but you ‘eff’ up small and how you take ‘eff’ up was instinctively you knew, you knew you were dealing with destroyers of happiness, these are children from polygamous homes, some of them are seeds of side chicks, some of them don’t even know their fathers, they are Tunde Ednut’s fans, they like bad news, they always look for loopholes in everything, that’s why you were protecting that guy’s image, but you come ‘eff’ up come post the guy. When things look that good, dem no dey like am, you go dey vex them, they are depressed. But then I cannot blame you, you are a superstar, your light is supposed to shine, e don shine dey blind dem.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Oyemykke advises Sharon Ooja

Read what some social media users had to say about Oyemykke’s video to Sharon Ooja below:

heroyalmoness:

“Most People are genuinely worried for her because she’s a nice person and you are here yarning dust someone that got married in Dec 2022 and got her engaged in 2023 is something most people would raise their brows anyways at all the best to both parties make everybody mind their business moving forward to ya tent oh Israel.”

omoyeni_ojeifo:

“She knew that’s why she hid him but then no way to hide him on the wedding day, people should just rest. She knows what she signed up for. Every celebrity wedding comes with backlash. Na so they do Veekee and Wofai . They’ll all be fine.”

rayomas_outlet':

“I lowkey wish she kept this man a mystery now see everybody has a say about her union.”

cakesuperior88:

“This girl will go into depression oo you people should stop this, it's not your business let her have her own experience. I'm tired of ig at this moment.”

nyinyechi0:

“Sharon is most people’s favorite nobody is bashing her. People are just concerned cos 4 weddings in 5years is a big red flag. All the best to her.”

princessaddy0691:

“Who will last will last! Let's mind our business, our Cho Cho Cho too much! Our opinions are base/less.”

slice_of_heaven_1111:

“Oh...so he's supposed to wear a mask in his wedding day?...no matter how you like hide your man's face...everybody is gonna see him on your wedding day. All we have to pray for is that the man is changed and that he really loves Sharon and is willing to STAY with her, FOREVER! We can never be too careful, so don't tell people how and who to LOVE.❤️”

youngman007:

“That is what our society has turned into. People trying everything to make others sad. Some of them are not aware that they have turned into monsters that share sadness instead of joy. They get joy from hurting others and think it is all good. Parenting in our society is so bad now.”

fisayorikky:

“Social media doesn’t love happiness, she should have hid him forever..seeing comments, I am like why are people ang$y because of someone’s happiness. Na wa o.”

Friend of Sharon Ooja's husband's ex-wife speaks

In other news, Legit.ng reported that more information about Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, caught the attention of netizens after one of his ex-wife’s friends, Iheoma Nancy, took to social media to expose him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nancy recalled how she and others gushed over him when he came to marry their friend in December 2022, believing he was a good man. However, he soon turned into a ‘tiger’.

The young lady advised Sharon to keep her eyes open while labelling her marriage the irony of life. She explained that while the Nollywood actress was celebrating a man she called her gift from God, her friend was mourning a man she described as the devil.

