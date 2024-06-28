Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding to billionaire Ugo Nwoke has now raised side talks from netizens

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) took to her page to spill more details about the groom

Nigerians had mixed feelings about what SDK had to say, with some of them blasting the blogger

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding has raised negative attention on social media following celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus’ claims.

Only a few hours after the star-studded event, SDK took to her official Instagram page to make claims about the actress’ billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

SDK spills information about Sharon Ooja's husband, causes stir. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrity blogger, Sharon Ooja is the billionaire’s fourth wife. She claimed that the groom is rumoured to be in his late 50s and that he has been married three times before settling down with the actress.

SDK added that Ugo Nwoke used to be married to a white woman and later wedded two other black women before Sharon Ooja.

According to the blogger, Ugo’s previous marriage, which ended in 2023, produced three sons. SDK’s post reads in part:

“Chief Nwoke who is whispered to be in his early 50's has been married 3 times but it did not work out and he is trying for the 4th time with Sharon.......He was married to a white woman and two black women...His 3rd Marriage which ended in 2023 produced 3 sons.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as SDK makes claims about Sharon Ooja’s husband

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians about Sharon Ooja’s husband, Ugo Nwoke. Read them below:

Uc_nnabuchi:

“Odogwu Sliencer Sharon ....Don’t you think she knows that’s why she hid her face when they engagement video came out.”

angelberry.24:

“What matters is she met him single and love prevailed whether he had be in several marriages ohh that one is not important.”

unice_lumen:

“He looks young for his age... wishing them a blissful marriage.”

swis_obylistic:

“What's the meaning of the 4th wife you put there. Una too talk abeg.”

ebunutanne:

“In his 50s with those parents?”

muyiiiwa:

“Hope you guys saw the video she said she dated him for 2 months and he asked her out the 3rd month? For a man that had married 3 times prior to meeting you(if Stella got her facts right tho ), I think you need to know him better and what happened. 2 months of dating is too low tho logically…But based on marriage matter, what God does not do does not exist so na to siddon look .”

Olubori_o:

“My own takeaway is that he looks very good for someone in his 50s. They’ll remain happy in love and in God.”

houseofjulieta:

“We like him like that oh .”

debbiecookscuisine:

“E pele, president general among the nation.We don’t need this information, we are happy for her and that’s on period. Since he’s no longer married to any of them by law or tradition then ko kan aye. Eshe. ”

Sharon Ooja unveils husband on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja finally unveiled her husband’s identity to her numerous fans on the internet.

The movie star, who got married traditionally on June 27, 2024, took to her official Instagram page to post a video of her man.

When Sharon confirmed the news of her marriage in March 2024, she kept her man’s face hidden, leaving many netizens wondering about his identity.

Source: Legit.ng