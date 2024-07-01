Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja has silenced the online drama surrounding her husband, Ugo Nwoke

Only days after her wedding, the movie star shared new photos of herself with her man on social media

Many netizens camped under her comment section to share their feelings about it

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja Nwoke has made a big social media move following the drama surrounding her husband, Ugo Emmanuel Nwoke.

Recall that only days after the movie star got married to her man and finally unveiled him online, messy details about him started to emerge, with Nigerians sharing hot takes about his previous marriages.

Sharon Ooja silences online critics amid drama surrounding her husband Ugo Nwoke. Photos: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

However, while some netizens wondered about how Sharon Ooja was faring, the movie star silenced her critics with a new social media post.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Sharon posted new photos of herself with her man and accompanied them with a lengthy caption thanking her friends and well-wishers. She also explained how God was protecting her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote in part:

“Thank you all for celebrating me … I’m truly grateful I had an amazing wedding❤️ truly dreamy and I feel so blessed,I’m Gods own and heavily protected by Him ❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Sharon Ooja’s new post

As expected, the Nollywood star’s post with her husband amid the drama surrounding him sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Faith_eneoste:

“❤️❤️❤️ congratulations once more U deserve happiness and love. Love you .”

Creamy____mellisa:

“Glad u had a happy marriage my darling..... God's blessings always .”

Justlois_albert:

“And that's on period.....baby girl really isn't bother about the Internet hot takes abeg jarr @sharonooja enjoy your moisturised odogwu and have a blissful marriage God bless u.”

Hair.bywendyh:

“Congratulations boo. I like as u no dey listen to what they’re saying.”

Sandy_kayc:

“As they’re digging, you’re posting… pepper them my love❤️.”

dorismichaelz:

“We the online attendees are saying you’re welcome baby girl .”

Lolarsfabrics:

“Congratulations ❤️ May your joy be everlasting. Thanks for sharing your day with us.”

mystique__eva:

“Press their necks baby, happy married life .”

thecomplete360woman:

“No weapon fashioned against this union shall prosper! Queen Sharon, your happiness is contagious and some bitter people are triggered by how happy you can be! Use your happiness with Odogwu silencer to finish them! They need therapy but they won't even see it! .”

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu

Source: Legit.ng