Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has risen to the defence of her friend and colleague, Sharon Ooja

This came after celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus made some claims about Sharon’s new marriage to billionaire Ugo Nwoke

Nigerians on social media reacted to what Bisola had to say about SDK’s claims about the groom

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has reacted to the trending claims made about her friend Sharon Ooja’s billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Sharon and her beau got married on June 27, 2024, and only hours after that, celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) made some claims about him.

Sharon Ooja's bestie Bisola Aiyeola reacts to SDK's claims. Photos: @iambisola, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Actress Bisola defends Sharon Ooja

Shortly after SDK’s post went viral, Bisola, the bride's best friend, was found in SDK’s comment section debunking the claims.

The Nollywood actress labelled the celebrity blogger’s claims as lies. However, she also made it clear that they were unbothered by her because they were preparing for the couple’s white wedding. She wrote:

“My God. The Liessssssss you confidently Typed is no shock to me,na your way. But Guess what, you cannot Dampen my girls Peace at allllllllll at alllllll. Please go and pack more lies okay cos on Saturday, we Shut the Buj down again. Ugo and Sharon forever ❤️”

See a screenshot of Bisola’s comment below:

Netizens react as Bisola Aiyeola slams SDK

It did not take long for Bisola Aiyeola’s reaction to SDK’s claims to go viral and many netizens reacted to what she had to say. Read some of their comments below:

beegrid_style:

“I love Bisola thank you. Even if she’s 20th wife, she’s happy and she can never break any woman’s home intentionally.”

Itisugochukwu:

“Bottom line is that the man get money, she married an Odogwu. No explain give anybody, dem go adjust later .”

officialfaithadama:

“Sharon that always minds her business, there is a thing line between being a blogger and being a witch.”

ashley_so_hot:

“Man is too fine to be 50+ ….btw she met him single.”

An_na_bella11:

“Friends like bisola>>>>>>>>So sweet.”

chefmimi01:

“@iambisola forever our best girl, it’s the lie about his age for me , thanks for standing up for her Biss❤.”

amara_wintour:

“He has been married three times(allegedly),we still don’t care!!! Sharon is his soulmate.”

Evve__lynn:

“This is proof that people don’t like it when you’re happy.. they always find a way to ruin it for you.”

mva_hair:

“They're both extremely happy, leave them alone, abeg let the newly wedded couple breathhhhhhhh .”

Ifeanyichukwu_angel:

“The man doesn’t even look 50 sef . Where is his handle ? 4th wife or not na una sabi.”

Sharon Ooja unveils husband on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sharon Ooja finally unveiled her husband’s identity to her numerous fans on the internet.

The movie star, who got married traditionally on June 27, 2024, took to her official Instagram page to post a video of her man.

When Sharon confirmed the news of her marriage in March 2024, she kept her man’s face hidden, leaving many netizens wondering about his identity.

Source: Legit.ng