Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has finally unveiled her husband to the joy of fans on social media

On her traditional wedding day, the movie star shared a bridal video on her official Instagram page, where she showcased her man

Many netizens were pleased with what they saw, as some of them drooled over his appearance

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja has finally unveiled her husband’s identity to her numerous fans on the internet.

The movie star, who got married traditionally on June 27, 2024, took to her official Instagram page to post a video of her man.

Fans gush over Sharon Ooja's handsome husband. Photos: @sharonooja

Recall that when Sharon confirmed the news of her marriage in March 2024, she kept her man’s face hidden, leaving many netizens wondering about his identity. In a new development, she has finally showcased him to the world.

In the video posted on her page, Sharon and her man looked regal in matching white traditional outfits. Burna Boy’s Odogwu song was also heard playing in the background.

See the clip below:

Fans drool over Sharon Ooja’s husband

Read what some netizens had to say about Sharon Ooja and her husband below:

lehlelalumiere:

“You deserve hun ❤️.”

Oyin_chic:

“Congratulations mama.”

Gailchukwu:

“Oh he's gorgeous!!!! Y'all are so beautiful!!!”

mz_jaaay:

“Awwww so happy for you, congratulations my star❤️May God bless ur union forever.”

_oyiza:

“Congratulations!!!!! I just dey smile like mumu. You both are so beautiful.”

Milaskoncept:

“Clear road for the queen ❤️.”

timahhairs:

“Congratulations God bless your new home.”

Blazers_ghana:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Love this for you.”

onomescrib:

“Sharon baby and her odogwu silencer This union is blessed .”

First clips from Sharon Ooja's wedding emerge

Legit.ng had previously reported that Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony caused a buzz on social media thanks to her best friend, Bisola Aiyeola.

Bisola had taken to social media to update Nigerians about the traditional wedding ceremony.

On June 27, 2024, Bisola posted clips of herself getting glammed up for the occasion. In the video, the movie star could not hide her excitement as she promised Nigerians that Sharon Ooja’s wedding party would be a shut-down.

