Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja’s husband Ugo Nwoke has not caught a break on social media since their wedding

In a new development, one of his ex-wife's' friends took to social media to share more details about him

Nigerians had mixed feelings about what she disclosed with some asking her questions

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja’s husband Ugo Nwoke has now had more information spilled about him on social media.

Recall that since his identity was finally made public on his wedding day with the movie star, his reputation had come under question as details about him leaked online.

Nigerians react as Ugo Nwoke's ex-wife's friend says he was a devil. Photos: @stanlophotography, @_callmebekky / X

In a new development, more information about Ugo Nwoke has caught the attention of netizens after one of his ex-wife’s friends, Iheoma Nancy, took to social media to expose him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nancy recalled how she and others gushed over him when he came to marry their friend in December 2022, believing he was a good man. However, he soon turned into a ‘tiger’.

According to Nancy, while Ugo was building a relationship with Sharon Ooja, he was breaking his innocent wife’s heart. The ex-wife’s friend claimed to have been heartbroken when she discovered he was the one who married the actress even though they had attended his wedding to their friend.

The young lady advised Sharon to keep her eyes open while labelling her marriage the irony of life. She explained that while the Nollywood actress was celebrating a man she called her gift from God, her friend was mourning a man she described as the devil.

Her post reads in part:

“IRONY OF LIFE, @sharonooja IS CELEBRATING A MAN SHE CALLED HER BEST GIFT WHILE MY FRIEND IS MOURNING A MAN SHE CALLED A DEVIL. WHAT A LIFE, MAY WE NOT FALL INTO TEMPTATION AND MAY WE NOT USE OUR HEAD TO CARRY THE CONSEQUENCES OF WHAT WE KNOW NOTHING ABOUT.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as more details emerge on Sharon Ooja’s husband

Nigerians soon trooped to social media to drop their hot takes on the new details about Sharon Ooja’s man only days after their star-studded wedding. Read some of their comments below:

chiomaisgold:

“This Man is not a red flag. He is a RED BANNER. I wish her well.”

_sonmaa:

“Your story is not connecting, bumped into a picture of him and your friend as the ex wife? So you didn’t know your friends husband earlier?”

Prettee_dimples:

“I think she knew about all this and decided to go on with the wedding hence the reason she covered his face during her engagement,you all should mind your business and stay out of their lives and let them enjoy their union!!!”

Tokksglam:

“How 2022 tally take with 2024? Make una stop this rubbish nau.its not even up to 72hours‍♀️make una rest cos this one is SEALED WITH THE BLOOD OF JESUS!!!!”

jessie_unusual_:

“Okay so what do you people want Sharon to do now?”

eseshomes:

“I can never tap into someone marriage, no matter how beautiful your marriage may seem from the outside, I can never pray for yours to be like mine. I only admire wedding ceremonies not the marriage or love story.”

lyndiways:

“Wahala wahala, she even tagged her, wetin dey occur self??”

dabalistic:

“Men are different with different women… the fact that he treated one bad doesn’t mean he wouldn’t treat another one better, and vice-versa…The best you can do is, do your best and pray for the best. But someone who couldn’t make 3 previous marriages work, has smth he needs to work on himself.”

rosythrone:

“Omo privacy is an underrated luxury! Ok now what do u what her to do? Divorce?? I don’t understand u pple at all.”

Reyy_chelle:

“I feel bad for Sharon….make una allow her enjoy her honeymoon atleast!!‍♀️”

abelpter:

“He married his ex in December 2022 and be met and engage Sharon last year 2003. Seriously how many months did his marriage with his ex wife last?”

simplymush:

“There is just something about a man that comfortably does a full blown wedding for the fourth time.”

Inobii:

“Hey God!!! These receipts are one too many. I don’t know what to think anymore. I pray all the prayers from well wishers will make him a better person so that their marriage will last. Amen.”

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

