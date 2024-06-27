A new development that has surfaced on the internet sees Mohbad's mum claiming that his father wants a second Autopsy done

It will be recalled that Mohbad's autopsy was said to be inconclusive initially, as they could not ascertain the cause of his death

However, his father has now called for another Autopsy to be done; he also insisted on a DNA to be conducted on Liam, the singer's son

The mother of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has cried out on social media after the singer's father called for a second autopsy.

It is no longer news that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

Mohbad's mum shared the singer's father's intentions. Credit: @iammohbad, @mohbad_dad

Following his death, efforts dedicated to unravelling the mystery behind his death proved futile. However, after about nine months, toxicology revealed a positive finding of Diphenhydramine and anti-histamine.

However, in court on Thursday, June 27, Mohbad's mother and his partner, Wunmi, stood up, begging the judge to hasten Mohbad's second burial.

The singer's father, Joseph Aloba, however, shared via social media that his mother is against him getting justice for his son and has asked for them to hasten his second burial rather than support him on his motion to see a second autopsy.

Late Singer’s Wife’s Sister Gives Condition for DNA

Late Mohbad's sister inlaw came up with what should be done before the deceased's son's paternity would be proven.

Recall that Joseph Aloba, the late singer's father, has been on his daughter-in-law's neck about conducting a DNA for his grandson.

In a fresh update, Wumi's sister highlighted that they also need to confirm that Mr Joseph is the true father of the departed artist.

Source: Legit.ng