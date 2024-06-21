Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, who died almost a year ago, has spilled more about his son's demise

Mr Jospeh was a guest on Arise News, where he was quizzed about Mohbad's death, as well as his grandson's DNA

Aloba shared more information and revealed why he decided to bury the uprising singer as early as he did

Joseph Aloba is in the news again following an interview with Arise News, where he spoke more about the circumstances surrounding his Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba's painful death.

It is no longer news that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection. The singer, who formerly signed for Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.

Jospeh Aloba, Mohbad's dad, shares why he insisted on DNA. Credit: @iammohbad, @Mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Following his death, efforts dedicated to unravelling the mystery behind his death proved futile. However, after about nine months, toxicology revealed a positive finding of Diphenhydramine and anti-histamine.

"Why I insisted on DNA" - Joseph Aloba

Mohbad's father shared while he sat as a guest at the interview that the reason he buried his son early was because of tradition.

Additionally, he noted that he insisted on DNA from Wunmi concerning Liam because of something he heard from one of the late Mohbad's friends.

Watch the interview here:

Nigerians react to Mohbad's dad's interview

Here is how some netizens reacted to the trending interview by Mohbad's dad:

@wallpaperplace:

"E remain make CNN interview this guy… Celebrity mourner."

@last_born_goody:

"Y’all know you can’t love his son than him so let him speak."

@sweetylyx_official:

"Mohbad I’m sorry for the type of family you have, you don’t deserve all these."

@_deyola:

"The interview wey this man don do don pass the one wey Mohbad do when he dey alive. Mtchew."

@gennyluv2:

"But let them do the DNA and give to him. Is that a hard thing to do."

@frosh_eleniyan01:

"As a man , you don’t support this man on DNA at this stage then I don’t know what to say."

@misschidel:

"You suspect foul play but na you do the foul play pass."

@dharmilolar__harkinpelu:

"You buried ur son early cos of tradition but u can't go through traditional way to know what exactly killed ur son."

Pathologist Gives Update on Autopsy Report

Efforts to ascertain the cause of death of the popular Nigerian Singer Mohbad have been proved abortive.

This is so as the forensic Scientist and pathologist from LASUTH, Prof. Abiodun Osiyemi, disclosed that the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death is inconclusive.

Prof. Osiyemi told the coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that the decomposed body and the drugs administered to the late Mohbad before he died made the report inconclusive.

Source: Legit.ng