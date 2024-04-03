Late Mohbad's sister inlaw came up with what should be done before the deceased's son's paternity is proven

Recall that Joseph Aloba (late singer's father) has been neck of his daughter-in-law about conducting a DNA for his grandson

In a fresh update, Wumi's sister highlighted that there needs to be a confirmation that Mr Joseph is the true father of the departed artist

The sister-in-law of late Nigerian singer Mohabd has made a shocking arrangement about the DNA saga between Mr Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawumi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late singer Mohbad's father sparked outrage on social media after an audio recording of him explaining why he needed a DNA test for his grandson surfaced.

Aloba has always insisted on conducting a DNA test to determine the paternity of his grandson, Liam.

In the new audio tape, he was answering a lady's queries regarding the contentious matter. He said he requested a DNA test because he wanted to please Nigerians.

Mohbad's wife's sister attacks

A new video surfaced barely hours after Mr Joseph reinstated his need for a DNA test.

Mohbad's wife's sister pointed out that before they conduct DNA on Liam (Mohbad's son), they would first have to confirm the paternity of the former Marlian artist.

"Before we can conduct DNA on Liam and Mohbad, we have to conduct DNA on Mohbad and his father, Joseph Aloba to be sure of his paternity. If we get a positive result then we can now proceed to getting a DNA on Liam and Mohbad."

Nigerians react to Mohbad's wife's sister's notice

tbj__special:

It’s now obvious no be Mohbad get that baby no need to stress anymore."

diamond_omooba:

Hmmmmmmm they new the child isn’t for Mohbad that’s why they’re trying to act saying Mohbad and his father will conduct DNA test first before Mohbad , and his child,this people is up to something, Mohbad, and that child most conduct DNA test, ahhhh they killed mohbad he came to know the truth."

b_sleek1:

"Na Mohbad i blame. E don too mumu for this girl."

cyber_ghostaurus:

"This werey knows a lot, and that a lot go put am for a lot of problem."

mimiibeh_:

"Omo this Family played prank on Imole."

haykay00_smart:

"Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which the abuser attempts to sow self-doubt and confusion in their victim's mind. Typically, gaslighters are seeking to gain power and control over the other person, by distorting reality and forcing them to question their own judgment and intuition."

officialketro:

"That voice note Mohbad talked about Wumi's family and now is getting clear to everyone Osunmo virgin."

Wunmi asks for court papers over DNA

Legit.ng had reported that late Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, had cried out for help on social media over her safety and that of her son.

The mother of one shared some of the threats she and her son had gotten.

She begged Nigerians to tell her father-in-law to bring court papers if he needed a DNA test.

Source: Legit.ng