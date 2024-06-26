Popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry made the frontline of blogs after his recent bold statement

The entertainment businessman, in a moment of appreciation, directed Nigerians on ways to treat his friend and controversial singer Naira Marley

Sam Larry's remarks were deeply rooted in tradition, as a good number of netizens lashed out at him for having such guts

Popular Lagos socialite Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, best known as Sam Larry, has refused to put him down despite several threats and hate from Nigerians.

The controversial act in recent social post media gushed about his friend and business partner, Naira Marley.

Sam Larry advised Nigerians about Naira Marley. Credit: @nairamarley, @samlarry

Sam Larry who was one of the prime suspects for late Nigerian rapper Mohbad's death advised his countrymen to respect Naira Marley whenever they see him.

He advised that it was best for them to seek guidance and support from him on the ways he ran his affairs instead of hating.

Sam Larry used metaphors to convey the importance of, seeking wisdom, and staying connected to one's roots or elders,

Translating his words to English, he wrote:

"If it were me in your place, if I see Naira Marley, I would greet him with respect. I would ask the elder for guidance because a tree branch far from the tree's base cannot provide support. A child who doesn't stay close to their parents can't benefit from their wisdom. It's like holding a spear and throwing it far, saying they will catch it and throw it far again. And it's all on God."

See his post below:

Sam Larry's post spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ashley_lui_:

"See mohbad spirit with 2 by 2 stick for your back."

ayoqaa:

"English hard, Yoruba sef harder to write Afi ke payan. OTP???? Alagbapa federal."

angelina147079:

"Baba I hear say na you help them zinoleesky and naira marley kpaii their ileya cow.. Iku baba yeye ooo... Eku ise takun takun."

exboy100:

"Alhaji Al-murder'er."

itzbastv:

"If to say na me be you, if I see Sam Larry, I will firstly run for my life. Baba Daadaa Alapadupe."

iamshinani:

"You don kill person again Abi Samuel?? Cos this your happiness no be here."

Sam Larry reportedly involved in car accident

Sam Larry, was reportedly involved in a road accident. The reports claimed that the incident took place along the Ibeju Lekki highway.

According to eyewitnesses, Samlarry's vehicle sustained severe damage to the driver's side.

A viral video on social media depicted the aftermath of the accident, which left the said Sam Larry's automobile substantially damaged.

Source: Legit.ng