After nearly nine months, the autopsy result for the late Street-pop singer Mohbad is finally out, and it has sparked massive reactions on social media

A certified true copy of the autopsy results has been released to the media, which recently went viral

The results have confirmed some of the things found in Mohbad's body, which have been alleged to have led to his death

After nearly a year of back-and-forth, the autopsy report for the late singer, Promise Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, is finally out.

A report released by TheCable on Friday morning, June 7, 2024, shared the details of Mohbad's autopsy reports online, and it has gone viral.

Mohbad's autopsy report emerges online and the cause of singer's death gets revealed. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@thetattlerroomng

Source: Instagram

One of the report's stirring revelations was the presence of some strands of alien elements in the singer's bloodstream.

According to the report, samples of the gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney and lung were retrieved for a toxicology test.

The anatomical and pathological findings revealed that Mohbad had an injury on his right forearm and his body was exhumed with moderate to severe decomposition.

Drug reaction as possible cause of death

The autopsy did not ascertain what could have led to Mohbad's death but the toxicology revealed the positive finding of Diphenhydramine, and anti-histamine.

According to the report, it would have been easy to determine if a fatal anaphylactic shock occurred if his blood samples were tested immediately after he passed away.

It most significant finding that was made by the autopsy report was the discovery made by toxicology.

Below is the full report:

Reactions trail Mohbad's autopsy result

Here are some of the comments that trailed the release of Mohbad's Autopsy result:

@beingpatriciamurax:

"Jossy should just bury Mohbad. This guy has suffered on this earth, may God Rest His Soul."

@opehyemy_9:

"All this are lies I don't believe them, they actually want this case to be over what a failed county."

@juwon_debbie:

"It’s actually possible because most artists dey take am. But it was too long to release this . When Activists don almost sc@tter case."

@sammy_tha_voice:

"Scoffs.... It took you guys a year to get this result?"

@crazyprescription:

"Which autopsy again? Who did this one?"

@omolaraomotola90:

"Drugs can be poison too."

@racheal_oluwatemi:

"So sad."

@ajolene12:

"They should just bury him and let him rest."

Source: Legit.ng