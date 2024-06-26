Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian music star and multi-award winner Davido Adeleke, better known as shared a clip of their daughter, Imade

Recall that Davido and Sophie have been at loggerheads for a while now, and others have slammed each other with court documents

However, she recently shared an adorable video of her daughter Imade at her school, where she beautifully performed

Nigerians have patiently waited for Sophia Momodu's reactions to Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma Adeleke.

The music sensation Davido Adeleke has been trending non-stop on social media because of his wedding to Chioma, despite the accusations levelled against him by his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Sophia Momodu is trending for sharing a sweet video of her daughter Imade at her school dance. Credit: @thesophiemomodu, @mazitundeednut

It will also be recalled that Legit.ng reported Dele Momodu's congratulatory message to Davido on his wedding day.

Recall that Sophia buzzed the internet after she claimed in a court statement that she had been in a sexual relationship with Davido even while the singer was with Chioma.

A fresh post from the mother-of-one shows her performing mummy's duties to her child. The adorable footage saw Imade's school dance, where she also performed brilliantly.

The proud mother shared the video on her Snapchat page, captioning it, "Spot your fav."

Watch Sophia's video here:

Reactions to Sophia's post about Imade

Legit.ng has put together several reactions from netizens. See some below:

@real.mona11:

"Sophia you are doing a great job as a mum we love you."

@bennyomo143:

"Truth be told, Sophia is doing great in raising this child."

@maryajator:

"She's so good with those steps."

@jenniphernnoli:

"She is an amazing mom."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Michael Jackson would be proud."

@mzzsholz:

"When it comes to her child, she goes all out."

@official_beccabams:

"Just grant the father access to him pikin."

Davido Reacts to Sophia Momodu’s Claim

Nigerian musician Davido reacted hours after his estranged lover Sophia Momodu released a series of documents indicting him.

One of the Chivido fan pages created to help promote the upcoming wedding reacted to Sophia's allegations.

A post with the comment "Endurance Pro Max" was shared on the page, and Davido reacted to the comment by clicking the like button.

Source: Legit.ng