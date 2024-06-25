Sabinus has revoked a cash gift he wanted to give to Davido for his wedding, he said he was not in Nigeria

In a post he made, he apologised to the singer and said that he was not in Nigeria if not he would have given Davido a cash gift

According to hm, the money which is $50 is just under his bed as he was not using it, he however promised to give him next time

Skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, professionally known as Sabinus, has taken back a cash gift he would have given to Davido if he was in Nigeria to attend the singer’s wedding.

The Timeless crooner would be getting married to his partner of many years, Chioma Avril Rowland, in a flamboyant ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

In a post directed at the Grammy Award nominee, Sabinus said that he was not around to attend the wedding, he said he had $50 he was not using which would have been given to the groom.

Sabinus says next time

The content creator noted that the money was neatly kept under his bed in his house in Nigeria. He, however, promised to give him the money next time.

Fans were triggered by the post as they all chorused that there will never be a next time, as the couple's marriage would last forever.

