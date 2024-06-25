Amid Davido's wedding buzz, a woman came forward to make claims about the singer's wedding invitation cards

In a trending video online, the Nigerian lady alleged that the musician's wedding invitations were being at along Alaba and Ikorodu

She further revealed the price at which the fake card was being sold as she lambasted those who were desperate to attend the event

A Nigerian woman came forward with shocking claims regarding Afroeats superstar Davido's plush wedding ceremony to his wife, Chioma Rowland.

It is no longer news that Davido and his heartthrob Chioma are set to tie the knot traditionally today, June 25. The much-anticipated event will take place at Harbour Point, Lagos.

In a viral video, the young lady alleged that a group of Nigerians are selling fake invitation cards for Davido's wedding.

According to her, the business is ongoing at secluded places in Lagos, like Alaba and Ikorodu, with a price of N50k each.

However, she called on her countrymen to be careful and not fall victim to the scam. The woman also noted that if one mistakenly bought the card, they would rather be granted access to the popular beverage company Chivita instead of to the singer's wedding event.

Davido's wedding invitation card ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eno.gie_:

"So people will go and buy invites for a wedding they are not invited to? Omo."

kootje_paul:

"She that is talking na gist, where did she get all these info from, did Davido tell her."

tufab:

"no be fake. Dem get another venue for ikorodu. Mainland people gather celebrate their own der."

jully__mk7:

"Davido’s marriage to Chioma is prove that man truly knows where his heart belongs."

real_chocolate18.9:

"Nigerians survived veekee James and Moses bliss, no worry just 72hrs everybody go."

rhodash_music1:

"Some people go land for CHIVITA factory OTILOR."

adelakuntufay:

"If you’ll be watching the wedding on social media, say cheeeeseeee."

komic.seajay:

"Something way one bar don collect money to show am live for their tv…another costumer don promise us rice and chicken way his wife go cook carry come."

Cubana Chiefpriest serves warning to uninvited celebs

Amid the celebrations, Davido's best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest, released a public service notice advising influencers and uninvited celebrities.

He advised that if one was not officially invited to the occasion, it was best to stay in their various houses and not attend the singer's wedding.

He also emphasized that it was not by the number of one's followers online that that stubborn individual would be entirely disgraced at the event's entrance.

